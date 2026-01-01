Using connectors (which each offer a unique set of steps), members of your workspace or Enterprise organisation can integrate third-party services into their workflows. In some cases, these connector steps will require you to approve or deny their use, or to configure additional details to enable them for your members.



How it works

If app approval is required, you can hide connector steps you haven't approved, or allow members to see all available connector steps and request access.

If app approval isn't required, all connector steps will be available for members of your workspace or Enterprise org to use when building a workflow.

Some connector steps require additional configuration before they can be used in a workflow. You can set this up in advance, or when members request the configuration from Workflow Builder.

Set default availability for connector steps

When app approval is required, you can choose if members of your workspace or org can see all available connector steps, or whether they’ll only see those that you’ve approved. Members will be able to request connector steps that are visible but not approved.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners and admins can set default availability for connector steps. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click on the Permissions tab. Next to Defaults for workflow steps and triggers, click Expand. Tick or untick the box next to Show only previously approved connectors. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings, then select Organisation settings. Next to Defaults for workflow steps, click on Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Show only approved connector steps in Workflow Builder. Click on Save.

Set default availability for new connector steps

Periodically, a connector that you’ve already approved will have new steps added that can take additional actions in the third-party service. You can set a workspace- or organisation-wide permission to decide whether newly-added steps should be automatically available for use.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners and admins can set default availability for new connector steps. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click on the Permissions tab. Next to Defaults for workflow steps and triggers, click Expand. Tick or untick the box next to Show only previously approved connectors and custom steps. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings, then select Organisation settings. Next to Defaults for workflow steps, click on Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Show only previously approved steps. Click on Save.



Manage connector steps

Approve or deny a connector step

You can approve or deny connector steps ahead of time so that your members don't need to send a request, or change a step to Approval required so that members have to send a request when they want to add it to a workflow.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. Click Workflow steps, triggers & integrations. Next to a third-party service, click the three dots icon. Select Approve, Deny or Change to approval required to allow members to request a connector when they need it. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage workflows. From the left sidebar, click Workflow steps, triggers & integrations. Next to a third-party service, click the three dots icon. Select Approve, Deny or Change to approval required to allow members to request a connector when they need it.



Review approval requests

When a member requests approval for a connector step, you’ll receive a notification from Slack with the name of the third-party service, the person who requested it, a list of steps and the actions that they take, and additional comments if available. Here’s how to review these requests:

When you receive a request, open the notification. Click Approve or Deny. Denying a request will remove access to the connector steps in Workflow Builder.

When a request is approved or denied, Slack will update the request message to reflect the status, and the person who made the request will be notified.

Configure connector steps

Some connectors require additional configuration before they can be used in a workflow so that your members can connect to your instance of the third-party service. Configuration generally includes adding subdomains or other setup details from the third-party service to Slack. If a member sends a request to use a connector step, you can configure the connector as you approve it. If app approval isn't required, or if a connector step is approved but has not been configured, your members will see a prompt in Workflow Builder to request the configuration when adding a step to their workflow.



Add a configuration

If you'd like to configure a connector before your members request it, you can do so in Workflow Builder.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then select Manage workflows to open the Slack Marketplace. Click on Workflow steps, triggers & integrations in the sidebar. Click on Integrations, then select Add integration. Select a connector from the drop-down menu, then click Next. Enter the requested configuration details and click Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage workflows. From the left sidebar, click Workflow steps, triggers & integrations. Click Integrations, then select Add integration. Select a connector from the drop-down menu, then click Next. Enter the requested configuration details and click Save.

Review configuration requests

When a member requests a connector configuration, you’ll receive requests via notifications from Slack. Requests will include the name of the third-party service, the person who requested it and additional comments if available. Here’s how to review:

When you receive a request, open the notification. Click Configure Integration, then click Add Integration. Select the connector from the drop-down menu, then click Next. Enter the configuration details, then click Save. If app approval is required, return to the notification and click Approve.

Once you've completed the requested configuration (and approved the step, where necessary), Slack will update the request message to reflect the status and the person who made the request will be notified.



Review outstanding requests

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions When app approval is required, you can also manage connector step and configuration requests from the Requests section of the Manage apps page in the Slack Marketplace. From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Manage workflows to open the Slack Marketplace. From the left sidebar, click Requests. Click the three dots icon next to the connector. Select Approve, Deny or Configure and approve. You can also manage connector step and configuration requests from the Requests section of the admin dashboard. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Manage workflows. From the left sidebar, click Requests. Click the three dots icon next to the connector. Select Approve, Deny or Configure and approve.

Tip: You can view all approved connectors from the Workflow steps & triggers section of the Manage apps page in the Slack Marketplace (Pro and Business+ subscriptions) or by selecting Workflow steps & triggers in the Integrations section of the admin dashboard (Enterprise subscriptions).

Set specific access permissions

If you’d like to approve a connector step for only certain members of your workspace, you can set specific access permissions for individual connector steps.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Manage workflows to open the Slack Marketplace. From the left sidebar, click Workflow steps & triggers, then select a connector from the list. Next to the step that you’d like to manage, click the three dots icon. Select Edit who can use this step. Choose an option from the drop-down menu, then click Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Manage workflows. From the left sidebar, click Workflow steps, triggers & integrations. Select a connector from the list and click the Steps tab. Next to the step that you’d like to manage, click the three dots icon. Select Edit who can use this step. Choose an option from the drop-down menu, then click Save.

Manage allowed domains

When adding connector steps to a workflow, the person building the workflow will need to connect their account from that service to authorise access. By default, people will be able to use an account on any domain, but you can create an allowlist to specify which domains members of your workspace or org can use.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Manage workflows to open the Slack Marketplace. From the left sidebar, click Workflow steps & triggers. Click the three dots icon next to a connector and select Manage domains and authentication. Add your domains, then click Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Manage workflows. From the left sidebar, click Workflow steps, triggers & integrations. Click the three dots icon next to a connector and select Manage domains and authentication. Add your domains, then click Save.

Manage authentication permissions

When someone adds a connector step to their workflow, they can choose how people authenticate with the third-party service – either by sharing the workflow creator’s credentials or authenticating with their own. If you’d like to require everyone to authenticate with their own credentials, follow the steps below:

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click on Manage workflows to open the Slack Marketplace. From the left sidebar, click Workflow steps & triggers. Click the three dots icon next to a connector and select Manage domains and authentication. Below How workflow users authenticate, select Require the user’s account. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage workflows. From the left sidebar, click Workflow steps, triggers & integrations. Click the three dots icon next to a connector and select Manage domains and authentication. Below How workflow users authenticate, select Require the user’s account.