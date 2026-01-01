When building a workflow in Slack, you can add a connector step so your workflow can take actions in other services (like sending information to a Google spreadsheet). If your workspace or Enterprise organization requires app approval, or if the steps require additional configuration, you’ll need to send a request to your admins before you can add these steps to your workflows.

Submit an approval request

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, click the New button in the top right. To request a connector step for an existing workflow, click Managed by you, then select a workflow. Below Steps, find or search for the name of the third-party service you'd like to add a connector step for. Click Request. You’ll receive a message from Slack when your request has been reviewed.

Note: If you don't see the Agents & tools tab in the sidebar, look for

Tools instead. You may need to click More to find it.

Submit a configuration request

If the connector step you'd like to add requires additional configuration, you'll see an alert when selecting its step.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, click the New button in the top right. To request a configuration for an existing workflow, click Managed by you, then select a workflow. Below Steps, find or search for the name of the third-party service you'd like to add a connector step for. Click Request help from an admin to request the required configuration.