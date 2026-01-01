In Slack, conversations happen in channels and direct messages (DMs). To participate in a conversation, learn how to send and read messages.





What makes a message

Messages can be more than just words. As you’re typing your message, use the icons below the message field to add attachments, formatting and more:



Send or schedule messages

You can send messages in real time, or schedule them to send later. If you start writing a message and don’t send it, it’ll automatically save as a draft.

Desktop Mobile Open the channel, DM or thread that you’d like to send a message to. From the Messages tab, click on the message field. Type your message and add any attachments, emoji, mentions or formatting that you want. Press Enter to send your message. Or click the arrow icon next to the paper plane icon to schedule it for later. Open the channel, DM or thread that you'd like to send a message to. Tap the message field. Type your message and add any attachments, emoji, mentions or formatting that you want. Tap the paper plane icon to send your message, or tap and hold the icon to schedule it for later.

Tip: To quickly create a new message from anywhere in Slack, click or tap the plus sign, then select Message.



Manage draft, scheduled and sent messages

Desktop Mobile Click on Drafts & sent at the top of your sidebar to view any messages that you’ve drafted, scheduled or sent. Select the Drafts, Scheduled or Sent tab to view your messages.



You can hover over a draft or scheduled message to view options (like editing, deleting and more) or click a sent message to jump to the conversation. Manage drafts From the Home tab, tap Drafts & Sent at the top. Tap a message to open it, or tap and hold to delete, edit, schedule or send it.

Manage scheduled messages From the Home tab, tap Drafts & Sent at the top. Tap the Scheduled tab. Tap and hold a message to edit, reschedule, send, cancel or delete it.

Tip: To delete your drafts in bulk, select Edit in the top-right corner, tick the box next to the messages that you’d like to delete, then select Delete.



Read new messages

Desktop Mobile A bold channel or DM in the sidebar in the Home tab means that there are unread messages in the conversation. Click on the conversation name to view the unread messages. You can also click on Unread messages at the top of your sidebar to see all your unread messages in one place. A bold channel or DM in the Home tab means that there are unread messages in the conversation. Tap the conversation name to view the unread messages. You can also tap Catch Up to see all of your unread messages in one place. To mark a message as read, swipe right. To mark it as unread so that you can come back to it later, swipe left.

Note: You can mark messages as unread to come back to them later. Hover over a message, click the three dots, then lick Mark unread (on mobile, tap and hold a message, then tap Mark unread).