Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
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Slack organises conversations into dedicated spaces called
channels. When someone no longer needs to be a part of a channel, they can be removed. By default, workspace owners and admins can remove people from public channels, and members can remove people from private channels. What to expect
Anyone can be removed from a channel by those with permission.
All members and guests need to be added back to a private channel to rejoin it, and guests also need to be added back to a public channel to rejoin it.
It's not possible to remove people from
the #general or #all-companyname channel. Note: Workspace owners and org owners can restrict who has permission to remove people from channels. If you’re unable to remove someone from a channel, find an owner and ask for help.
Remove people from channels
When you remove someone from a channel, Slack will notify that person.
Desktop
Mobile
Open the channel that you want to remove someone from.
Click on the cluster of profile pictures in the top right.
Hover over the person that you’d like to remove.
Next to their name, click the
three dots icon and select Remove from channel. Click
Remove to confirm.
Tap the channel that you want to remove someone from.
Type
/remove @member in the message field .
Tap the
paper plane icon. Tip: To remove members from Slack Connect channels, follow the steps above or (if permitted) use the external people dashboard.
Who can use this feature?
By default,
workspace owners, workspace admins and members
Available on
all subscriptions Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.