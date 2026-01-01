Slack organises conversations into dedicated spaces called channels. When someone no longer needs to be a part of a channel, they can be removed. By default, workspace owners and admins can remove people from public channels, and members can remove people from private channels.

What to expect

Anyone can be removed from a channel by those with permission.

All members and guests need to be added back to a private channel to rejoin it, and guests also need to be added back to a public channel to rejoin it.

It's not possible to remove people from the #general or #all-companyname channel.

Note: Workspace owners and org owners can restrict who has permission to remove people from channels. If you’re unable to remove someone from a channel, find an owner and ask for help.

Remove people from channels

When you remove someone from a channel, Slack will notify that person.

Desktop Mobile Open the channel that you want to remove someone from. Click on the cluster of profile pictures in the top right. Hover over the person that you’d like to remove. Next to their name, click the three dots icon and select Remove from channel. Click Remove to confirm. Tap the channel that you want to remove someone from. Type /remove @member in the message field. Tap the paper plane icon.

Tip: To remove members from Slack Connect channels, follow the steps above or (if permitted) use the external people dashboard.