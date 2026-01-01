Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
Next Previous actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,add members,add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,Android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,automation apps,badge,payment details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customisation,customise,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy Slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery API,display name,DMs,do not disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,Dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,enterprise mobility management,executives,export,failed payments,fair billing,FAQs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,GIPHY,GitHub integration,GitHub organisation,GitHub,glossary,Google Apps,Google Calendar,Google Drive,guests,highlights,HipChat,human resources,IFTTT,import,incoming webhooks,integrations,iOS,invite,IT teams,Jira,join,keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,Linux,Mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,Microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,not-for-profit organisation,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,subscription,subscriptions,Plus subscription,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritise tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,sign-up mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,save notes and files,service level agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,Slack status,Slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,terms of service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,Twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,holiday,vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what’s important,whitelisting,Windows Phone,Windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace settings,Wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,file storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,invited members,transfer ownership,whitelist,enterprise key management,transport layer security,strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,working hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Edit or delete messages
Because
mistkaes mistakes happen, it’s possible to edit and delete messages in Slack. Members can edit and delete messages that they’ve sent if allowed by owners and admins.
Edit a message
By default, any member can edit their messages, but owners and admins can
restrict this permission. If you can’t edit a message, find an owner or admin to ask for help.
Desktop
Mobile
Hover over the message you want to edit.
Click the
three dots icon. Click
Edit message. Select
Save changes to finish.
Tap and hold the message that you’d like to edit.
Tap
Edit message and make your changes. Tap the
tick icon to finish. Tip: On an Android device, you can double-tap a message to quickly edit it.
See how it works
Unsend a message
When you’ve sent a message and notice it’s not quite right, you can unsend it to fix your typo, add in that missing emoji and then send it off when it’s truly ready. Unsending messages will remove the message from the channel and return the content, including files, to the message input, where you can edit the message to resend or delete it. You can unsend a message when:
It is within 15 seconds of sending the message.
You do not navigate away from the conversation.
The message input is empty.
From your desktop, press
Cmd+ Z (Mac) or Ctrl+ Z(Windows). Select
Unsend to confirm. If you’d like, tick the box next to
Don’t show me this again. Edit your message, then press
Enter to send it.
By default, any member can unsend their messages, but owners can
restrict this permission by limiting who can delete messages. If you can’t delete a message, find an owner or admin to ask for help. Note: Unsending messages is currently only available on desktop. On mobile devices, you can edit or delete a message instead, as long as the permission is not restricted.
Delete a message
By default, any member can delete their messages, but owners can
restrict this permission. If you can’t delete a message, find an owner or admin to ask for help. Owners and admins can also delete members’ messages in public channels, private channels and group direct messages (DMs) that they’re part of. Note: Deleting a message is permanent, so please proceed with care.
Desktop
Mobile
Hover over the message you want to delete.
Click the
three dots icon. Click
Delete message. Select
Delete to confirm.
Tap and hold the message that you’d like to delete.
Tap
Delete message. Tap
Delete Message again to confirm. Note: It's not possible to bulk delete messages. Owners and admins can delete a channel to remove all its messages. Owners on paid subscriptions can also set a retention policy to automatically delete messages after a certain amount of time.
Who can use this feature? Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.