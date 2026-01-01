The sidebar contains your various conversations, tools, and settings in Slack. You can customise your sidebar to prioritise what matters most to you.

Components of the sidebar

To learn about the components that make up your sidebar, review the descriptions below.

Component Definition 1. View options Click this icon to show or hide the workspace switcher. 2. Workspace switcher If you’re signed in to more than one workspace, use the workspace switcher to easily switch between them. The workspace switcher can appear on the outside of your sidebar, or be collapsed into a single workspace icon at the top of the navigation bar. 3. Navigation bar The navigation bar holds tabs used to navigate Slack, like Home, Activity and To-dos. 4. Sidebar When using Slack in the Home tab, you'll find your channels and direct messages (DMs) listed in the sidebar, divided into sections.

Tip: Click and drag the edge of your sidebar to adjust it to your preferred width. You can also right-click your sidebar to adjust whether to show icons only, or icons and text.



Customise the navigation bar

You can customise the navigation bar to include the tools and tabs that you use most.

Click your profile picture in the sidebar. Select Preferences from the menu. Click Navigation. Under Configure these tabs in the navigation bar, tick or untick the boxes next to the items that you’d like to show or hide. Items that you leave unticked will appear when you hover over More in the sidebar. If you like, drag and drop the items to reorder them or hover over an item and use the arrows to move it up or down in the list.

Tip: You can also customise your Slack mobile app by re-ordering the items at the top of your screen.



Customise your sidebar

You can customise the sidebar in the Home tab by choosing what appears at the top, which conversations are shown and how they’re sorted, as well as some additional customisation options. Here’s how:

Click your profile picture in the sidebar. Select Preferences from the menu. Click Home. Select from the available settings to customise the appearance of your sidebar.

Tip: The conversations in your sidebar are organised into default sections that you can click and drag to reorder. On paid subscriptions, you can also create custom sections.



Filter your sidebar

You can quickly filter your sidebar to narrow down the conversations to what’s most relevant to you.

From the top of the Home tab, click the Manage my sidebar icon. Hover over Filter and sort in the menu. Choose how you'd like to filter your conversations. By default, you'll see Active only, which will hide conversations with no new activity in the past 30 days.



Show or hide muted channels

If you have muted a channel or DM, you have the option to hide it from your sidebar.

From the top of the Home tab, click the Manage my sidebar icon. Select Hide muted conversations or Show muted conversations.



Leave inactive channels

If you prefer to leave channels rather than filter them, you can leave the ones that you haven't viewed for a while.

From the top of the Home tab, click the Manage my sidebar icon. Under Quick tips, select Clean up your channel list. Under Show channels that I haven’t viewed for:, choose a timeframe. Tick or untick the boxes next to the channels that you want to leave, then click Leave channels. You can also choose to Mute channels.

Note: Frontline members can’t leave channels.