When Slack released canvases in 2023, we introduced two surfaces for creating, collecting, and sharing information that needed more than just a message — channel and direct message (DM) canvases, as well as standalone canvases.

After releasing channel and DM tabs and the ability to add any canvas to a tab, we've learned that channel and DM canvases no longer fulfill a distinct purpose. As such, we've decided to retire channel and DM canvases in favor of adding canvases to tabs, for a more streamlined experience.

Read on to learn what this means for your existing channel canvases, and what you can do with canvases going forward.



What to expect

On April 9, 2025, we'll begin converting all existing channel and DM canvases to canvases in tabs. As this happens, you'll notice some gradual changes to your experience with canvases.

Canvases in tabs

When you click the Add canvas tab in a new conversation, you'll create a canvas and add it to a tab.

You'll be the owner of this canvas, so it will also appear in in the Created by you section of the canvas browser.

You'll be the owner of this canvas, so it will also appear in in the section of the canvas browser. Existing channel and DM canvases will be assigned an owner .

This means that you might see former channel canvases appear in the Created by you section of the canvas browser.

. This means that you might see former channel canvases appear in the section of the canvas browser. Settings from existing channel or DM canvases will still be available .

The tab's position in the conversation header, Show canvas by default, Post canvas updates to channel , and Set as default for huddle notes settings will match what they were before we converted the canvas.

Channel managers and members with the Channels Admin system role can adjust the Show canvas by default permission, and anyone (except guests) with posting permission can adjust the Post updates to channel and Set as default for huddle notes permissions by right-clicking the tab.

. The tab's position in the conversation header, , and settings will match what they were before we converted the canvas. Channel managers and members with the Channels Admin system role can adjust the permission, and anyone (except guests) with posting permission can adjust the and permissions by right-clicking the tab. On the free version of Slack, you can create one canvas for every channel or DM in your workspace.

You can create a canvas by clicking the Add canvas tab in a conversation. If you delete the channel or remove the canvas tab, you'll no longer be able to edit the canvas.

Permissions on converted canvases

You'll no longer have the option to lock edits in channel and DM canvases.

The canvas owner can manage who has edit access to a canvas in its sharing settings.

The canvas owner can manage who has edit access to a canvas in its sharing settings. All canvases can now be shared.

Once a channel or DM canvas is converted, the Only you can share setting will be enabled by default. The canvas owner can disable this setting to allow others to assign access permissions for the canvas. By default, all members (including guests) will be able to view the converted canvas, and edit access will be based on a member's permission to post in the channel:



Posting permission Ability to edit the converted canvas Everyone All members of the channel, including guests Everyone, except guests All members of the channel, except guests Admins only Admins in the channel Admins, plus specific people Admins and specified people

Workflows that create channel canvases

You'll see a change to the steps available in Workflow Builder.

The Create a channel canvas step in Workflow Builder will no longer be available. Instead, you can replicate this behaviour by creating a workflow with the Create a canvas and Add a canvas tab to a channel steps.



Going forward

To help with the transition away from channel and DM canvases, here's a refresher on adding canvas tabs, adjusting permissions, and sending canvas updates to a channel in case you need it.

Add a canvas tab Show by default Adjust settings When you create a new channel, you can add an existing canvas to a tab, or create one from scratch. From your desktop, open a channel or DM. Click Add canvas. If you've already added a canvas tab, click the plus button in the conversation header, then select Canvas. Search for and select a canvas, or click Create New Canvas. Click Insert. Review the sharing permissions, then click Share. Once a canvas has been added to a tab, channel managers and members with the Channels Admin system role can choose which canvas is shown by default when someone opens the channel. In a conversation, right click the canvas tab you'd like to open by default. Select Show canvas by default. Anyone in the conversation (except guests) with permission to post can choose a canvas to be used for huddle notes, and decide whether canvases in the conversation header send update messages to the channel when they are edited. In a conversation, right click the canvas tab you'd like to adjust. Select Set as default for huddle notes or Post canvas updates to channel.



FAQs

Can I still have a canvas open automatically when someone visits a channel?

Yes. Add the canvas to a tab, then right-click the tab and select Show canvas by default. If your channel canvas had the Show canvas by default setting enabled before it was converted, this setting will carry over to the converted canvas.

How do I prevent people from editing canvases in channel tabs?

Canvas owners can manage who has edit access in the canvas sharing settings. To prevent members from granting others edit access, you can limit sharing.

What will happen to my workflows with a "Create a channel canvas" step?

Workflows that include the Create a channel canvas step will continue to work as expected by creating a new canvas, then adding it to a tab in the channel. When creating new workflows or updating existing ones, you can use the Create a canvas and Add a canvas tab to a channel steps.

What will happen to workflows with "Update a canvas" step?

In most cases, if you have a workflow that used the Update a canvas step to update a channel or DM canvas, your converted canvases will continue to update as expected. In cases where the converted canvas can no longer be updated, workflow managers will see an error message when the workflow is used that lets them know how to reconfigure the steps.

Will my analytics be impacted?

On Enterprise Grid, you'll no longer see the option to separate channel and DM canvas analytics in your canvas analytics. All canvas usage will be merged into a single view.