When you need to share information that won’t fit in a simple message (like a project plan or meeting notes), create a canvas. A canvas is a surface built into Slack where you can create and share fully formatted content.

Tip: Use AI to kick-start a new canvas or get help editing something that you've already written.



Create a canvas

You can create a canvas for anything that you’re working on, then share it in any conversation.

Desktop Mobile From the Home tab, click Files in your sidebar. Click the plus button in the top right-hand corner and select Canvas. From the Home tab, tap the search bar at the top of your screen. Tap Canvases, then tap Create a canvas.

Note: Frontline members can't create canvases.



Add a canvas as a tab

To make it easy for anyone to access a canvas in a channel or direct message (DM), straight from the conversation header, add it as a tab. Depending on the purpose of the conversation, you might want to add meeting notes, a project brief or a team overview.

From your desktop, open a channel or DM. Click the plus sign in the conversation header, then select Canvas from the menu. Search for and select a canvas, or create a new one if you’d like. Click Insert. Review the access permissions, then click Share. If you added a canvas to a channel, you can right-click the tab and select Show canvas by default. This will automatically open the first time that someone visits the channel and whenever new content is added.



Find and manage an existing canvas

Desktop Mobile To browse canvases that you’ve created or that you have View or Edit access to, click Files in your sidebar. From the Home tab, click Files. Click Canvases in the left sidebar. Search for a canvas, or choose one from the list to open it. Click the three dots icon next to a canvas manage it. From your mobile device, tap the More tab. Tap Canvases. Tap a canvas in the list to open it, or press and hold to either Share in Slack, Copy link, Save for later or Delete the canvas.



Edit a canvas

Canvas owners and anyone with edit access can make changes and add comments to a canvas. If you need to edit a canvas that you can only view, follow the steps below to request access:

From your desktop, click View only in the top-right corner of a canvas, then click Request edit access or Request comment-only access. Your request will be sent to the canvas owner(s) for review, and you’ll be notified once the request is approved. You can send a reminder for your outstanding request by repeating step 1.

Tip: Review our guide on managing access to canvases for details on how to share and assign permissions.

Note: It’s not currently possible to request edit access on mobile.



Apply formatting

You can apply a variety of formatting options to the text in a canvas, such as headers, block quotes and bullet-point lists. You can add audio or video files that will play in-line, and files or other canvases that you insert will display a preview.

Desktop Mobile Add a cover image Choose a cover image from our library, or customise it further by uploading your own. From the canvas, click the three dot icon, then click Add cover image. To customise the cover, hover over the image, then click Edit. Choose an image from the library, or click Upload to add your own. Click on Save.

Format your text Use the formatting bar at the bottom of the canvas to format your text, organise your content into lists or insert media such as clips and files. From the canvas, start typing your content to reveal the formatting toolbar. Click on the formatting icon to reveal text formatting options. Select an option from the list to format your text. To change the formatting, highlight the text to reveal the formatting bar and apply options such as Bold, Italic and Strikethrough.

Add a callout If there’s a section of your canvas that you’d like to emphasise, use a callout to add a coloured background to the content. From a canvas, highlight a section of text. Click Callout in the toolbar. To change the colour, click the six dots icon next to the callout and choose a new colour from the menu.

Embed media and files Place your cursor anywhere in the canvas. Click the plus button and select from the list to add media. To rearrange content in a canvas, click and hold the six dots icon, then drag the content to a new location. Tip: Click the six dots icon to copy a link to the section, add a comment or to access additional formatting options. Format your text From the canvas, start typing your content to reveal the formatting toolbar. Tap on the formatting icon to reveal text formatting options. Swipe left on the toolbar to scroll through the options. Select an option, then tap to apply the changes. Note: It's not currently possible to add objects or a cover image to a canvas on mobile.

Note: You can Add Salesforce data to a canvas to ensure that important information in your reports and other documents stays up to date.



Use the toolbar

You can access the following common actions from the toolbar. Select an option to add it to the canvas:

Open the emoji browser and add an emoji to your text Upload a file Format text as a checklist Create a table Add columns

Tip: To access formatting options, insert objects or embed files inline with a shortcut, press / on your keyboard.



Mention people in a canvas

To notify someone directly in a canvas, mention them by using the @ symbol followed by their name. As long as the canvas has been shared with the person that you mention, they’ll receive a badge notification next to the Activity tab in their sidebar. Members who don't have access permissions to the canvas won't be notified.



Comment on a canvas

Use comments to leave feedback or start a discussion. Comments on a canvas behave like messages in threads, and new replies will appear in both your Threads view and the Activity tab.

Add comments

Desktop Mobile Open a canvas. Find the text that you’d like to comment on, then click the six dots icon and choose Add a comment. Type your comment, then press Enter to add it. Open a canvas. Highlight the text that you’d like to comment on, then tap the Add comment icon. If you don’t highlight specific text, your comment will apply to the whole section. Type your comment, then tap Send.

Tip: Instead of commenting, click the Add reaction icon to use an emoji reaction.



View comments

Desktop Mobile Open a canvas. Click the three dots icon in the canvas header, then choose Show all threads. To sort your comments by Most recent, Unread or Resolved, click the Filter icon. Open a canvas. Text that has been commented on will appear highlighted. Tap the highlighted text to view and reply to comments.

Tip: To resolve comments, click the resolve icon at the top of the comment thread.



Delete or restore a canvas

You can delete canvases that you created or that you own, and restore them if you deleted them within the last 24 hours.

Delete a canvas

Desktop Mobile From a canvas, click the three dots icon and select Delete canvas. Click Delete canvas to confirm. From a canvas, tap the three dots icon. Tap Delete, then tap Yes, delete file.



Restore a deleted canvas

From the Home tab, click Files. Click Canvases in the left sidebar, then select Deleted. Next to the canvas that you’d like to restore, click the restore canvas icon. Click on Restore canvas.

Note: It’s not currently possible to restore deleted canvases from the Slack mobile app.