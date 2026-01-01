Create user groups to notify groups of people at once, rather than mentioning each person individually. When you mention a user group’s unique handle – for example, @designers – you’ll notify everyone in the group.

User groups can be used to add multiple people to channels at once. When you create a new user group, you can set up to 100 default channels to automatically add group members to. You can also add a user group to channels in the same way that you would add someone individually.



Create a user group for your workspace

Workspace owners and admins can manage permissions for workspace-level user groups. If you can’t see the option to create user groups, an admin has restricted access to this feature. Use these steps to create a user group that is unique to your workspace.

From the Home tab, click Directories. Click User groups, then select Create user group. Choose a name and handle for your user group. If you’d like to, set a purpose (channel) or select default channels for group members to be added to. You can also create a shared sidebar section. When you're ready, click Next. Under Add members, search for and select the members that you want to add. When you’ve finished, click on Create Group.

Tip: If you’re on the Business+ subscription, you can use SCIM provisioning to create a workspace-level user group.

Create a user group for your Enterprise organisation

Org owners and admins on Enterprise subscriptions can create org-level user groups from the admin dashboard. These can be used for permissions and membership across multiple workspaces, similar to IDP groups.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click People, then click Groups. Click Create group in the top-right corner. Add a name for the group. If you like, add a description and choose to make the group mentionable in Slack. Under Who can be added to this group?, choose which type of members you want in the group. Click Create and continue to members. Select the box next to members that you want to add to a group, then click Save.

Note: Org-level user groups created by admins in Slack can’t be managed from SCIM provisioning or combined with IDP groups.

Edit a user group

Members with permission can make edits to workspace-level user groups. Owners and admins can manage these permissions as well as additional user group settings in the admin dashboard.

Add or remove members

From the Home tab, click Directories. Click User groups. Click on a user group, then select Edit members. Make your changes, then click on Save.

Note: Guests and people you work with in Slack Connect channels and DMs can’t be added to user groups in your organisation, and they will not be able to mention user groups you create.



Manage user groups

From the Home tab, click Directories. Click User groups. Click on the user group that you’d like to manage, then click the three dots icon. To update your group's name, handle or default channels, select Edit group details from the menu. Click on Save when you've finished. To deactivate your user group, select Deactivate group, then Deactivate to confirm.

Note: If you deactivate a user group, you'll be unable to mention its handle or view its members. The user group won't be deleted from your list of groups, and all members will remain in the group unless removed.