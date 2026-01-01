On a paid Slack plan, you can organize your sidebar with custom sections. To simplify the onboarding process for new team members, you can share custom sections to make it easier for them to join key channels and organize their sidebar in one step. Additionally, members can modify sections you’ve shared with them just like any other section in their sidebar, including how channels are shown and sorted.





Share a sidebar section

From your desktop, hover over a custom section name and click the

three dots icon. Click Share section. Choose the people you’d like to share the section with and review the included channels. If you’d like, add a message to provide context to the people you’re sharing with. Click Share to finish. The people you selected will get a direct message with an option to add and customize the section you've shared.



Share sidebar sections with user groups

If you have permission to create and edit user groups, you can share sidebar sections with a new or existing user group. Keep in mind that you can add one custom sidebar section per user group, and members won’t be able to change the default icon to a different emoji.

For a new user group

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From the Home tab, click Directories. Select User Groups, then click Create user group in the top-right corner. Choose a name and handle for your user group. Select channels group members will automatically be added to. Under Add group channels as a section in Home, click the toggle, then click Next. Below Add members, search for and select the members you’d like to add. When you’re done, click Create Group. From the Home tab, click Directories. Select User Groups, then click Create user group in the top-right corner. Select a workspace for the user group, then choose a name and handle. Select channels group members will automatically be added to. Under Add group channels as a section in Home, click the toggle, then click Next. Below Add members, search for and select the members you’d like to add. When you’re done, click Create Group.

Note: You can use the enable_section boolean argument with the usergroups.update or usergroups.create API methods. It's not possible to assign sidebar sections to IDP groups with the SCIM API.



For an existing user group

From the Home tab, click Directories. Select User Groups, then click on the user group you'd like to manage. Click the three dots icon at the top. Select Edit group details from the menu. Add or review the default channels, then click the toggle under Add group channels as a section in Home. Click Save.

Note: If anyone in a user group organized a default channel into their own custom section before the shared custom section was created, the channel won't be moved to the new shared custom section.