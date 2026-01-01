If you can’t find a canvas template to suit your needs, you can create your own. Custom templates can be shared with others in your workspace or Enterprise organisation, or you can keep them private.



How it works

Note: It’s not currently possible to create, share or use canvas templates on the Slack mobile apps.

Create a custom canvas template

To create a custom template, you’ll need to convert an existing canvas. Once converted, you’ll be able to search for the template and use it later on.

From a canvas, click the three dots icon, then select Convert to a template. Click Convert to a template.



Share a canvas template

When you convert a canvas to a template, it will only be accessible to you. To let others use your template, you can share it.

From a canvas template, click Share in the top right-hand corner. Add the people or channels that you’d like to share the template with, and add a message if you’d like. Click the drop-down menu and select Can view or Can edit to decide how the template should be shared.

• Those with Can view access can use your template to create a canvas.

• Those with Can edit access can make changes to the template. Once the changes are saved, the updated version will be available immediately. Click on Share.



Edit a canvas template

You and anyone else with Can edit access, can edit a canvas template.

From your desktop, click Files in the sidebar. Select Canvases, then click New in the top right-hand corner and choose Start from a template. Search for the template that you want to edit or select it from the list. Click Edit, then make your changes. Edits will be saved automatically.

Note: Anyone with Can edit access can also change who can use or edit the template. Follow the steps above to find the template, then click Share to adjust the permissions.



Revert a template to a canvas

Anyone with Can edit access can revert a template to a canvas so that it no longer be available for use as a template.

From the canvas template, click the three dots icon, then select Revert template to a canvas. Click Revert to canvas to confirm.



Publish canvas templates for Sales Home

Canvas templates for Slack Sales Home are made by Slack and allow members to easily create documents like opportunity subscriptions or account recaps. Sales admins can customise and publish these sales canvas templates for their members to use.

From your desktop, click Files in the sidebar. Select Canvases, then click New in the top right-hand corner and choose Start from a template. Below Created by Slack, select a sales template from the list. Click Use Template. Make changes if you like, then click on Publish. Once published, sales canvas templates will appear in the canvas template gallery with a 💸 sales emoji.



Publish templates for your organisation

By default, all owners, admins, template admins, and sales admins (if you're using Slack Sales Home) can publish templates to the Created by your organisation section of the canvas template gallery. These templates can be found and used by everyone in your Enterprise org and are great for standardising the look and use of canvases across your org. To add a template to this section, follow the steps below:

Add or remove templates

From a canvas template, click Share in the top right-hand corner. Click the General tab. Tick the box to add the template to the Created by your organisation section of the template gallery. To remove it from the section, untick the box. Click on Save.

Note: To add or remove a template from the Created by your organisation section, you’ll need Can edit access to the template.