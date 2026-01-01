Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
Next Previous actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,add members,add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,Android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,automation apps,badge,payment details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customisation,customise,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy Slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery API,display name,DMs,do not disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,Dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,enterprise mobility management,executives,export,failed payments,fair billing,FAQs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,GIPHY,GitHub integration,GitHub organisation,GitHub,glossary,Google Apps,Google Calendar,Google Drive,guests,highlights,HipChat,human resources,IFTTT,import,incoming webhooks,integrations,iOS,invite,IT teams,Jira,join,keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,Linux,Mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,Microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,not-for-profit organisation,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,subscription,subscriptions,Plus subscription,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritise tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,sign-up mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,save notes and files,service level agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,Slack status,Slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,terms of service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,Twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,holiday,vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what’s important,whitelisting,Windows Phone,Windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace settings,Wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,file storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,invited members,transfer ownership,whitelist,enterprise key management,transport layer security,strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,working hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Add GIFs to a message in Slack
Animated GIFs add a fun, visual element to your conversations and can be used to personalise your messages when words aren’t enough. You can add a GIF to messages you send in Slack, right from the message field.
Send a GIF in Slack
Desktop
Mobile
Click the
smiley face icon in the message field to open the menu. Click
GIFs, then search for the GIF that you’d like to send. Select a GIF to add it to your message, then press
Send.
Tap the message field to open your keyboard.
Tap the
smiley face icon to open the menu, then tap GIFs. Search for and tap a GIF to add it to your message, then tap
Send. Note: Owners and admins can choose whether members can use GIFs in Slack. If you don’t see the option to add GIFs to your messages, reach out to an owner or admin and ask for help.
GIF functionality is powered by Giphy, and
additional terms apply.
Who can use this feature? Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.