Animated GIFs add a fun, visual element to your conversations and can be used to personalise your messages when words aren’t enough. You can add a GIF to messages you send in Slack, right from the message field.



Send a GIF in Slack

Desktop Mobile Click the smiley face icon in the message field to open the menu. Click GIFs, then search for the GIF that you’d like to send. Select a GIF to add it to your message, then press Send. Tap the message field to open your keyboard. Tap the smiley face icon to open the menu, then tap GIFs. Search for and tap a GIF to add it to your message, then tap Send.

Note: Owners and admins can choose whether members can use GIFs in Slack. If you don’t see the option to add GIFs to your messages, reach out to an owner or admin and ask for help.

GIF functionality is powered by Giphy, and additional terms apply.