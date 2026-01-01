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Export and import Slack workflows
You can export workflows to share them outside Slack. People that you share the export file with can import the workflow into their workspace or organisation.
What to expect
Export a workflow
- From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar.
- From Workflows, select Managed by you at the top of the page.
- Click the pencil icon next to the workflow that you’d like to export.
- Click the three dots icon in the top-right corner, then click Export workflow. Your workflow will be exported as a .JSON file.
Note: If you can’t see the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar, look for the Tools tab instead. You may need to click More to find it.
Import a workflow
- From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar.
- From Workflows, click New in the top right-hand corner.
- Select Build workflow.
- Click the three dots icon in the top-right corner and select Import workflow.
- Choose the workflow file that you'd like to import, then click Open.
- If you'd like to, customise the imported workflow. When you're ready, click Finish up, then click Publish.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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