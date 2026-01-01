To keep commonly used workflows easily accessible, you can add them to the Workflows tab in conversations where you have permission to manage workflows. If you’d like to encourage channel members to use a workflow rather than post to the channel, you can feature a workflow.



Add or remove workflows

Add a workflow Remove a workflow From your desktop, open a channel or direct message (DM). Click the Workflows tab in the conversation header, then click Add workflow. If you can’t see the Workflows tab, click the plus button to find it. Search for and select a workflow, then click on Add. From your desktop, open a channel or DM. Click the Workflows tab in the conversation header. Click the three dots icon next to the workflow that you’d like to remove. Select Remove from bookmarks. Click on Remove only. If you also want to unpublish it, choose Remove & unpublish.



Feature a workflow

When you feature a workflow, the message field is replaced by a button to start the workflow. Members of the conversation can click the button to start the workflow, or click Send a message to switch to the message field to send a regular message.

Add a featured workflow Remove a featured workflow From your desktop, open a channel or DM. Click the Workflows tab in the conversation header. If you can’t see the Workflows tab, click the plus button to find it. Click on Feature workflow, then search for and select a workflow. Click on Feature. Click the Workflows tab at the top of the conversation. Click the three dots icon next to the featured workflow, then select Remove from featured. Click on Remove from featured.



Manage who can add, remove and feature workflows

On Enterprise subscriptions, channel managers can decide whether the members of a channel can add, remove or feature workflows.

From your desktop, open the channel that you’d like to adjust permissions for. Click on the channel name in the conversation header. Select the Settings tab. Next to Member permissions, click on Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Add and remove workflows for channel. Click on Save.

Note: Org owners can also decide which role types can manage channel workflows. If a channel manager has allowed channel members to add, remove and feature workflows, but you’re unable to, an owner may have restricted this for your role type.