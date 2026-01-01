When someone new joins your team, it can be a challenge for them to get oriented to your company and find essential information for their new job. To share everything that they’ll need in one place, use our New hire onboarding template – just fill in a few details during setup, and you’ll be on your way!

Tip: Find a template that’s right for you, whatever you need to do. From Slack on desktop, click More in your sidebar and select Templates to browse available templates.



The new hire onboarding template includes:

An onboarding guide canvas for all the project details that your team needs

for all the project details that your team needs A first week to-do list for tasks and deliverables

for tasks and deliverables A workflow to join team channels that posts automatically when tasks are updated



Create your onboarding channel

To help new members of your team get up to speed, create a channel with our New hire onboarding template for them to use as a temporary home base in Slack.

From your desktop, click on the plus button in the sidebar. Select Channel, then choose New hire onboarding from the list of templates. Click on a tab in the template preview to see the canvas, list or workflows. When you’re ready to start set-up, click on Next, then click on Use template. Fill in the name of your new hire following the #welcome- channel prefix. Prefixes make it easy for others to find and determine the purpose of a channel. Choose a channel type (public or private), then click Create. You can invite people to the channel straight away, but we recommend waiting to add others until you’ve customised your template.



Edit the template

Once your template is ready, you can view and make changes to the canvas, list and workflows.

Onboarding guide To-do list Workflow Click Onboarding guide in the channel header to open the canvas. Update the first section with your new hire’s name and a short welcome message for them. (Bonus points if you record a video clip!) As you scroll through the canvas, add information to the Meet the team, Important meetings and Company culture sections (and edit the name of any or all sections, if you like). By default, anyone in the channel will be able to edit the canvas. To restrict editing permissions, follow these steps. 💡Visit Use a canvas in Slack for detailed instructions on working with canvases. Click First week to-dos in the channel header to open the list. You’ll see several example tasks, which you can keep or delete. To edit a task, click into the Task field and add new text. To assign it, click the people icon and choose a person. To delete a task, hover over it and click Open. Click the three dots icon, then select Delete item. To add tasks for your new hire to complete during onboarding, click on Add item. By default, all members of the channel will be able to update, add and remove items from the list. To restrict editing permissions, follow these steps. 💡 Take a look at Use lists in Slack for a step-by-step guide to working with lists. Workflows in Slack automate processes by carrying out a pre-configured series of steps. The workflow included in this template requires additional configuration to add your new hire to the right channels:

Open the Workflows tab in the channel header. Click the three dots icon next to the New hire onboarding workflow, then select Edit workflow. Click the pencil icon next to the Invite step to make changes. Below Select channels, add the channels that you want your new hire to join. Click on Save, then click on Publish changes. 💡Read What is a Slack workflow? for an overview.



Add people

Once you’ve finished editing your template, add your new hire and people that they’ll be working with closely in their first few weeks (such as an onboarding buddy, mentor, team lead, etc.).

Click on the cluster of profile pictures in the top right. Click Add people. Search for people or user groups, then click on Add.



Get to work

👏 Nicely done! With your onboarding channel set up, you’re officially ready to welcome your new hire to the team.

