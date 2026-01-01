Simplified layout mode for the Slack desktop app helps you focus by showing one section of Slack at a time. This mode provides simplified layouts and minimises distractions, which may benefit single-taskers and people using assistive technology.



Navigate Slack in simplified layout

Workspace landing page

The first place that you’ll land in simplified layout mode is a workspace landing page, which includes the same access points as your sidebar in Slack. You can return to this landing page at any time by selecting your workspace name in the navigation toolbar.

Home is where you can access channels that you’ve joined.

is where you can access channels that you’ve joined. DMs is a list of all your direct messages.

is a list of all your direct messages. Activity is a single view of everything that might need your attention: your mentions, threads that you’re part of and reactions to your messages.

is a single view of everything that might need your attention: your mentions, threads that you’re part of and reactions to your messages. Select More to access additional options.

Navigation bar

A single navigation bar at the top of the app makes it easier to orient where you are in Slack, plus see a numbered badge for any unread items.



Turn simplified layout mode on or off