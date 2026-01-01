Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
Next Previous Actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,Add members,Add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,Automation apps,badge,billing details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customization,customize,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery APIs,display name,DMs,Do Not Disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,Enterprise Mobility Management,executives,export,failed payments,Fair Billing,faqs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,giphy,github integration,github organization,github,glossary,google apps,google calendar,google drive,guests,highlights,hipchat,human resources,IFTTT,import,Incoming WebHooks,integrations,ios,invite,IT teams,JIRA,join,Keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,linux,mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,nonprofits,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,plan,plans,plus plan,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritize tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,Request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,signup mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,Save notes and files,Service Level Agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,slack status,slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,Terms of Service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,vacation,Vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what's important,whitelisting,windows phone,windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace's settings,wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,File storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,Voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,Invited members,Transfer ownership,Whitelist,Enterprise Key Management,Transport Layer Security,Strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,work hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Use simplified layout mode in Slack
Simplified layout mode for the Slack desktop app helps you focus by showing one section of Slack at a time. This mode provides simplified layouts and minimizes distractions, which may benefit single-taskers and people using assistive technology.
Navigate Slack in simplified layout Workspace landing page
The first place you’ll land in simplified layout mode is a workspace landing page, which includes the same access points as your sidebar in Slack. You can return to this landing page anytime by selecting your workspace name in the navigation toolbar.
Navigation bar
A single navigation bar at the top of the app makes it easier to orient where you are in Slack, plus see a numbered badge for any unread items.
Turn simplified layout mode on or off
Click your profile picture in the sidebar to open the user menu.
Select
Preferences from the menu. Select
Accessibility from the list. Under
Simplified layout mode, select Turn on or Turn off. Awesome!
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