Note: As of 4th May 2026, it’s not possible to add Channel Expert to Slack. The information below is intended for reference only. Visit Work with AI agents in Slack for other ways to use agents in channels.

Channel Expert is an AI-powered agent for Slack channels that can help to answer frequently asked questions and funnel requests to internal subject-matter experts if you need human assistance. To answer your questions, Channel Expert uses generative AI and Slack data from the channel that it’s been added to. For example, use Channel Expert in a channel dedicated to answering IT requests or questions about your company’s benefits coverage.



Chat with Channel Expert

You can work with Channel Expert directly in channels to get answers to questions. Any time you mention Channel Expert in a channel that it’s been added to, it’ll work with you to answer your question. Bear in mind that anyone who has access to the channel will be able to see your question and the answers provided by Channel Expert.

Open the channel where you’d like to message Channel Expert. Compose your message and make sure to mention Channel Expert by typing @channel expert to prompt them to answer. Send the message to start the conversation. Channel Expert will reply to your question in thread. If you have a follow-up question, mention Channel Expert again to continue the conversation.

Tip: You’ll see a banner above the message field in channels that Channel Expert has been added to.

Ask for human help

If configured by admins, you can request human assistance if Channel Expert’s answers are missing the mark. From a Channel Expert conversation, select ‘Ask a human’ and your original question will be sent to a channel where people can help answer your question.

From a Channel Expert conversation, select Ask a human. Your original question will be forwarded to a channel where people can help to answer your question.

Note: By default, Channel Expert will generate answers in English. Contact an admin to add support for additional languages.