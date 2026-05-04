Note: As of May 4, 2026, it’s not possible to add Channel Expert to Slack and the information below is intended only for reference. Visit Work with AI agents in Slack for other ways to use agents in channels.

Channel Expert is an AI-powered agent for Slack channels that can help answer frequently asked questions and funnel requests to internal subject matter experts if you need human assistance. Channel Expert uses generative AI and Slack data from the channel it’s been added to to answer your questions. For example, use Channel Expert in a channel dedicated to answering IT requests or questions about your company’s benefits coverage.



Chat with Channel Expert

You can work with Channel Expert right in channels to get answers to questions. Anytime you mention Channel Expert in a channel it’s been added to, it’ll work with you to answer your question. Keep in mind, anyone with access to the channel will be able to see your question and the answers provided by Channel Expert.

Open the channel where you’d like to message Channel Expert. Compose your message and make sure to mention Channel Expert by typing @channel expert to prompt them to answer. Send the message to start the conversation. Channel Expert will reply to your question in thread. If you have a follow up question, mention Channel Expert again to continue the conversation.

Tip: You’ll see a banner above the message field in channels that Channel Expert has been added to.

Ask for human help

If configured by admins, you can request human assistance if Channel Expert’s answers are missing the mark. From a Channel Expert conversation, select Ask a human and your original question will be sent to a channel where people can help answer your question.

From a Channel Expert conversation, select Ask a human. Your original question will be forwarded to a channel where people can help answer your question.

Note: By default, Channel Expert will generate answers in English. Reach out to an admin to add support for additional languages.