Note: As of May 4, 2026, it’s not possible to add Channel Expert to Slack and the information below is intended only for reference. Visit Work with AI agents in Slack for other ways to use agents in channels.

Channel Expert is an AI-powered agent for Slack channels that can help answer frequently asked questions and funnel requests to internal subject matter experts. Once you’ve added Channel Expert to a channel, it will answer member questions when mentioned using the sources you provide.



How it works

The Channel Expert agent comes pre-made by Slack so you can get started right away, without advanced setup in Agentforce.

Once Channel Expert is enabled for your workspace or Enterprise organization, it can be added to channels by owners, admins, and Channel Managers.

When you add Channel Expert to a channel, you can configure what data sources it uses to generate responses. Choose specific resources like an onboarding canvas or team policy document, or use the channel’s history (including messages, canvases, lists, and other files).

Make it easy for people to get human help by selecting a secondary channel for escalations. When you select a secondary channel for escalations, channel members will see an Ask a human button alongside any Channel Expert-generated answer.

Tip: Channel Expert works best when configured in channels that are used to answer frequently asked questions on a specific topic. For example, you could use Channel Expert in a channel dedicated to answering IT requests or questions about your company’s benefits coverage.



Set up Channel Expert in a channel

Step 1: Add Channel Expert to a channel

Owners and admins can add a Channel Expert Agent to any channel they’re a member of, and Channel Managers can add one to any channel they’re assigned.

From your desktop, open a channel. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Select the Agents tab. Click Add. Search for and select the Channel Expert Agent.

Note: Channel Expert can't be added to channels with external organizations.



Step 2: Configure your Channel Expert

Now choose what sources Channel Expert uses to generate responses, as well as a channel to use when people request human help. You can pick between the following options for what content to use:

All channel content

The Channel Expert will use the most relevant channel messages, as well as canvases, lists, and files to generate responses.

The Channel Expert will use the most relevant channel messages, as well as canvases, lists, and files to generate responses. Specific channel content

Choose specific canvases, lists, or other files to generate responses.

From the Channel Expert setup page, choose an option for what sources Channel Expert will use to answer questions. If you select Specific channel content, click Add a Source, then select a format and follow the prompts to upload your source. If you’d like, select a channel to send requests for more help. Click Save to finish. As you add sources for Channel Expert, you’ll see a Source limit displayed. If you reach the source limit, responses provided by Channel Expert may be less accurate.

Tip: Try giving your team a heads up when you add Channel Expert to a channel by updating the channel topic to include guidance around using the agent.



Manage Channel Expert

Once you’ve added Channel Expert to a channel, you can manage its sources, adjust its settings, or remove it from the channel if you no longer need it.



Manage Channel Expert sources

If you choose to use specific content for data sources, you can add or remove them from the Channel Expert folder in the channel header to keep the content Channel Expert uses up to date.

From a channel with a Channel Expert, click Channel Expert. To add a source, click Add Source in the top right, then select a format and follow the prompts to add your data. To remove a source, click the three dots icon next to it, then select Remove file.

Note: Folders for Channel Expert data sources can be edited, but you can't delete them unless you remove the Channel Expert agent.



Manage or remove Channel Expert

From your desktop, open the channel where you’d like to adjust the Channel Expert. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Select the Agents tab. Hover over Channel Expert, then click the three dots icon. Click Edit agent settings or Remove from channel. Select Save or Remove from channel to finish.

Note: By default, Channel Expert will generate answers in English. You can add support for additional languages by modifying the Channel Expert Agent in Salesforce.



Uninstall Channel Expert

Note: Use caution when uninstalling Channel Expert from your workspace or org. If you uninstall Channel Expert, you can't reinstall it.

Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Agentforce from the menu. Click the [icon] three dots icon next to Channel Expert. Select Uninstall Agent and follow the prompts. Click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Agentforce. Click the [icon] three dots icon next to Channel Expert. Select Uninstall Agent and follow the prompts.