Owners and admins can choose who can use Slackbot in their workspace or Enterprise organisation. When Slackbot is available, owners and admins can decide whether members can ask Slackbot to take the following actions:

Create and edit canvases

Display files in search results

Search the web

Skip approvals for file updates

Manage calendar events

Draft and send emails

Note: If you’ve connected Salesforce organisations to Slack, you can restrict Slackbot’s access to certain orgs and manage record action settings.



Manage Slackbot access

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions. Click Feature access and select AI. Next to Slackbot, click Edit and choose whether Everyone or No one can use it. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Roles & permissions and select Feature access. Click AI. Next to Slackbot, click Edit and choose who can use it – No one, Only specific people and groups, Everyone except specific people and groups or Everyone. Select any groups you’d like, then click Next to select individual users. Click on Save.

Note: Slackbot is only available in some free and Pro workspaces.



Manage Slackbot settings

Manage canvas creation and file settings

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Settings. Click Slackbot. Next to Create and edit canvases or Files in Slackbot search results, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Allow Slackbot to create and edit canvases or Allow files in search results. If you include files, choose whether Slackbot can access all shared files or only uploaded files. Click on Save. Note: Admins on free workspaces won’t see the Create and edit canvases setting, as canvases are only available on paid Slack subscriptions. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar and select Slackbot. Next to Create and edit canvases or Files in Slackbot search results, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Allow Slackbot to create and edit canvases or Allow files in search results. If you include files, choose whether Slackbot can access all shared files or only uploaded files. Click on Save.



Manage web search

By default, Slackbot cannot search the web when generating responses. Owners and admins can allow web search, and choose whether to warn users before they open links cited in Slackbot responses.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Settings. Click Slackbot. Next to Web search, click Edit. Tick the box next to Allow Slackbot to surface content from web domains in search to turn web search on. If you like, tick the box next to Warn users before opening web results to display a warning each time someone clicks on a link to view it outside Slack. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar and select Slackbot. Next to Web search, click Edit. Tick the box next to Allow Slackbot to surface content from web domains in search to turn web search on. If you like, tick the box next to Warn users before opening web results to display a warning each time someone clicks on a link to view it outside Slack. Click on Save.

Note: Web search may send your data outside the FedRAMP authorisation boundary.



Manage file approvals

Anyone using Slackbot to work with canvases will have the option to skip approval each time Slackbot creates or updates a canvas. You can decide whether members can skip repeated approvals:

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Below Settings, click Slackbot. Next to Per-file approval bypass, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Allow users to skip repeated approvals for file actions. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings, then click Slackbot. Next to Per-file approval bypass, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Allow users to skip repeated approvals for file actions. Click on Save.



Manage calendar and email access

If your members connect their Google or Outlook accounts to Slack, Slackbot can view and manage events on their calendars and draft and send emails on their behalf. Follow the steps below to manage Slackbot access to calendars and email:

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Below Settings, click Slackbot. Next to Calendar or Draft and send email, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Allow Slackbot to use calendar tools or Allow Slackbot to draft and send email. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings, then click Slackbot. Next to Calendar or Draft and send email, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Allow Slackbot to use calendar tools or Allow Slackbot to draft and send email. Click on Save.