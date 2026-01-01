A Salesforce connection allows your team to use features that integrate with Salesforce. Manage your Salesforce connection to keep it up to date, modify the configuration or remove the connection if you no longer need it.

Note: Work with an Admin in Salesforce to complete any setup steps in Salesforce.



Update your connection

Refresh your Salesforce data source

If you change your Salesforce configuration (for example, by adding or modifying fields for a Salesforce object), you can manually refresh your connection to Slack to ensure that you have the most up to date data.

From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce organisations. Choose a Salesforce org. Click Manage in the top right-hand corner then select Sync Data Source.



Update your legacy connection

You may need to update older connections in order to access newer Salesforce features. Here’s how to update your legacy connection:

From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce organisations. Click Update next to a Salesforce org. Follow the prompts to update your connection.



Adjust Salesforce connection settings

Display Salesforce connection banner

For members that you manually map, you can choose to show a Salesforce connection banner in the sidebar to make it easier for them to authenticate their Salesforce accounts.

From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce organisations. Choose a Salesforce org. Select the Connection & authentication tab. Click the toggle next to Show banner in Slack Home.



Manage how member accounts are mapped

Choose whether member accounts are mapped manually or automatically (using email or SAML NameID). You can only manage account mapping for manually configured connections. If your connection was established by creating your Slack workspace via Salesforce or using Slack CRM, member account mapping was applied automatically, and you can't adjust this setting.

Sign in to Salesforce, then select Setup. In the Quick Find box, search for and select Manage Slack connection. Next to User account mapping, click Manage. Next to Enable automatic account mapping, click the toggle on or off. If you're enabling automatic account mapping, choose which field to use. Select Request update. Your request will be sent to Slack for approval. From Slack, click your workspace name (or Admin) in the sidebar.

Click Manage Salesforce organisations. Select a Salesforce connection to open the pending request. Click Review. If you're enabling automatic account mapping, select a corresponding mapping field. Click Approve to finish.

Note: Updating how you map member accounts won’t affect member accounts that are already mapped.



Manage who can connect their accounts

When you connect Salesforce and Slack, anyone in your Salesforce organisation can connect their accounts in Slack. If you’d like, you can restrict who can connect their accounts by assigning a Salesforce permission set.

Sign in to Salesforce, then select Setup. In the Quick Find box, search for and select Manage Slack connection. Next to Allow Slack authentication only for specific users, click the toggle on. Click View permission set in Setup. Select a custom permission set, or create a new one. Add the Slack Access permission to your permission set. Click Manage assignments, then click Add assignments. Tick the boxes next to the names of the users that you want to assign and click Next. If you like, set an expiry date for the permission set assignment. Click on Assign.

Note: Tip: Visit Manage permission set assignments in the Salesforce Help for more details on assigning and managing permissions.



Disconnect Salesforce and Slack

If you no longer need a connection to a Salesforce org, you can remove it. When you disconnect Salesforce and Slack, features in Slack that rely on the connection (like Salesforce Flows, Salesforce notifications and more) will stop working and may need to be reconfigured if you reconnect to Salesforce.

From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce organisations. Click the three dots icon next to a Salesforce org, then select Disconnect org. Review the details, then click Disconnect to finish.



Restrict disconnection to primary owners

By default, owners and primary owners can disconnect Salesforce and Slack, but you can limit this to primary owners only.

From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce organisations. Choose a Salesforce org. Select the Connection & authentication tab. Click the toggle next to Require primary org owner to disconnect.