Slack support has moved to Salesforce Success Subscriptions. You have been automatically transitioned to a Salesforce Success Subscription for Slack, at no additional cost. This article explains what changed, what your new subscription includes and where to go for help.



What you need to know

Success Subscriptions are now available for Slack

On 27th October 2026, we brought Salesforce Success Subscriptions to Slack. You don't need to do anything to receive your new subscription; the transition happened automatically.

On 27th October 2026, we brought Salesforce Success Subscriptions to Slack. You don't need to do anything to receive your new subscription; the transition happened automatically. A new support experience

We've rolled out a new support experience on the Slack Help Centre with faster self-service content, streamlined case creation and management, and an AI-powered Help Agent to get you answers faster.

Note: These changes do not impact GovSlack customers, customers who elected to maintain their support in a FedRAMP environment, and customers who purchased Enterprise+ between 5th May 2026 and 26th October 2026.



Your Success Subscription for Slack

The Salesforce Success Subscription that you get is based on your current Slack subscription:

Note: Visit your Billing page to find more details on your Slack subscription.

* 'Business+ Self-Serve' refers to subscriptions that were purchased directly on the Slack website and paid via a supported payment method. 'Business+ Order Form' refers to subscriptions that were purchased through a Salesforce sales representative on an Order Form.



FAQ

Do I need to do anything to get my new Success Subscription?

No action is required. Your account transitioned automatically on 27th October 2026, unless you have the Business+ (Self-Serve) subscription, in which case your account will transition at your next billing cycle after that date.

Will this cost me anything extra?

Not for the remainder of your current Slack subscription term.

If you’re on Pro, your move to the Salesforce Standard Success Subscription is included at no additional cost for the remainder of your current Slack subscription term.

If you’re on Business+ (Self-Serve), your move to the Salesforce Standard Success Subscription at your next billing cycle is at no additional cost.

If you’re on Enterprise+, Enterprise Grid or Business+ (Order Form), your move to the Salesforce Premier Success Subscription is included in your Slack Subscription at no additional cost for the remainder of your current Slack Subscription term.

Does this change apply to customers who previously elected to maintain their support in a FedRAMP environment or GovSlack customers?

No. At this time, these changes do not impact GovSlack customers, customers who elected to maintain their support in a FedRAMP environment, and customers who purchased Enterprise+ between 5th May 2026 and 26th October 2026.

How do I get started with Salesforce Success Subscriptions for Slack?

Visit the My Success Subscription page and sign in with your existing Slack credentials. No new account is needed, and a Trailblazer ID (TBID) is created automatically on first sign-in if you don’t have one yet. You can also take a look at Salesforce Success Subscriptions, or get in touch with your Customer Success Manager, if applicable.

What are the new changes to the support experience?

We've rolled out a new support experience on the Slack Help Centre, with faster self-service content, streamlined case creation and management and an AI-powered Help Agent to get you answers faster.

You can continue to access self-service support through the Help Agent on the Slack Help Centre. It answers your questions in real time and takes you through creating a case if you need one.

Any open or closed cases from before 27th October will still be viewable in the Slack Case page.

The 'feedback@slack.com' email address for creating support cases has been retired, but you will be able to submit and manage requests through Slack Help Centre.

Where do I go for support now?

You can create and manage cases, including for high severity or work-stopping issues, through Agentforce Help Agent on either the Slack Help Centre or the Salesforce Help portal. You’ll access support with your existing Slack credentials – no new account or login required. Any cases that you have open today and closed cases will continue to be viewed in the existing Slack Case page.

Will I need a new Salesforce account or login to use Salesforce Help?

No. You can access support using your existing Slack credentials. No new account is needed, and a Trailblazer ID (TBID) is created automatically on first sign-in if you don’t have one yet. When you log in through Slack Help Centre, new menu navigation exists to easily access Salesforce Help.

What happens to my open cases and case history now that this has transitioned?

Your open cases stay where they are, and we are not closing open cases or moving them to the new system. Cases that were open prior to 27th October will continue to be worked through the existing process until they are resolved.

Open cases: Keep updating them in the Slack Help Portal or by replying to the email thread for that case. They won’t be recreated or reopened in Salesforce Help.

Keep updating them in the Slack Help Portal or by replying to the email thread for that case. They won’t be recreated or reopened in Salesforce Help. Closed cases: Case history for anything created prior to 27th October stays viewable in the Slack Help Portal.

Can I upgrade to a higher Success Subscription?

As your team scales, you may need faster support response times, personalised onboarding or expert guidance. Explore the Salesforce Success Subscriptions to find the right fit and get in touch to learn more.

Did any of my terms change as a result of moving to Success Subscriptions?

Yes, the Salesforce Success Subscriptions terms and conditions will apply.

Will my invoice or billing amount change because of this transition?

No. Success Subscription migration won't change how much you pay for Slack. Success Subscriptions that are already included in your Slack subscription (Enterprise+, Enterprise Grid, Business+ (Order Form)) or included at no cost (Pro, Business+ (Self-Serve)) continue to be included with no new line item. If you would like to upgrade to a higher-level subscription, please get in touch to learn more.

I already have a Salesforce Success Subscription for other Salesforce products – will it merge with my new Success Subscription for Slack, or will I have two?

Your Salesforce Success Subscription for Slack is specific to your Slack subscription and is managed separately from Success Subscriptions tied to other Salesforce products. You may end up with more than one Success Subscription across your Salesforce and Slack products; each is scoped to its own licence.

How do I tell which Slack subscription I’m on?

You can find details about your Slack subscription on your workspace's Billing page.

I have multiple Slack workspaces on different Slack subscriptions – does this transition apply to all of them at once?

Yes, all eligible Slack subscriptions transitioned to Salesforce Success Subscriptions on 27th October 2026. The transition applied at the Slack subscription level: If your organisation has multiple Slack workspaces on different Slack subscriptions, each one transitioned according to its own current subscription, and you received a separate communication for each affected Slack workspace or org. As a reminder, this change does not apply to tenants where customers have elected to maintain their support in a FedRAMP environment or customers who have purchased GovSlack.

How do I find my Salesforce Success Subscription for Slack?

From the Slack Help Centre, select Support in the top-right corner, then click Success Subscriptions. From the Salesforce Help Portal, click My Success Subscription.

I have multiple Slack tenants. How do I access all of them?

Customers with multiple tenants can switch between them directly from their Success Subscription page in Salesforce:

From the My Success Subscription banner, click Select an org in the top-right corner. In the Select an org window, search or browse the list of orgs associated with your account. Choose the org that you want to switch to and click Select org. The org selected will become the default org the next time you log in. To see the full list of orgs, click Manage all orgs.

Who is the Primary Designated Contact for my Salesforce Success Subscription for Slack?

As part of the migration to Salesforce Success Subscriptions for Slack, we automatically assigned the Primary Designated Contact permission to the primary owner and owner roles in Slack.

What's changing about how product bugs are reported and followed?

We’ve made it easier to track product bugs and stay informed with the Known Issues page. To get started, visit the Known Issues page, sign in with your Trailblazer ID, then search for your issue. Once you've found your issue, select Report to let us know it's affecting you or your business. If your issue isn’t already logged, contact the Slack Help Centre to let us know what’s happening. If you had previously reported an issue with Slack, we'll still get in touch with you directly when we have an update.

Note: For more details on subscriptions and pricing, visit the Slack pricing page or contact our Sales team.