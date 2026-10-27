Slack support has moved to Salesforce Success Plans. You have been automatically transitioned to a Salesforce Success Plan for Slack, at no additional cost. This article explains what changed, what your new plan includes, and where to go for help.



What you need to know

Success Plans are now available for Slack

On October 27, 2026, we brought Salesforce Success Plans to Slack. You don't need to do anything to receive your new plan, the transition happened automatically.

On October 27, 2026, we brought Salesforce Success Plans to Slack. You don't need to do anything to receive your new plan, the transition happened automatically. A new support experience

We've rolled out a new support experience on the Slack Help Center with faster self-service content, streamlined case creation and management, and an AI-powered Help Agent to get you answers faster.

Note: These changes do not impact GovSlack customers, customers who elected to maintain their support in a FedRAMP environment, and customers who purchased Enterprise+ between May 5, 2026 and October 26, 2026.



Your Success Plan for Slack

The Salesforce Success Plan you get is based on your current Slack plan:

Note: Visit your Billing page to find more details on your Slack plan.

* "Business+ Self-Serve” refers to plans that were purchased directly on the Slack website and paid via a supported payment method. "Business+ Order Form” refers to plans that were purchased through a Salesforce sales representative on an Order Form.



FAQs

Do I need to do anything to get my new Success Plan?

No action is required. Your account transitioned automatically on October 27, 2026, unless you have the Business+ (Self-Serve) plan in which case your account will transition at your next billing cycle after that date.

Will this cost me anything extra?

Not for the remainder of your current Slack plan term.

If you’re on Pro, your move to the Salesforce Standard Success Plan is included at no additional cost for the remainder of your current Slack plan term.

If you’re on Business+ (Self-Serve), your move to the Salesforce Standard Success Plan at your next billing cycle is at no additional cost.

If you’re on Enterprise+, Enterprise Grid, or Business+ (Order Form), your move to the Salesforce Premier Success Plan is included in your Slack Plan at no additional cost for the remainder of your current Slack plan term.

Does this change apply to customers who previously elected to maintain their support in a FedRAMP environment or GovSlack customers?

No. At this time, these changes do not impact GovSlack customers, customers who elected to maintain their support in a FedRAMP environment, and customers who purchased Enterprise+ between between May 5, 2026 and October 26, 2026.

How do I get started with Salesforce Success Plans for Slack?

Visit the My Success Plan page and sign in with your existing Slack credentials. No new account is needed, and a Trailblazer ID (TBID) is created automatically on first sign-in if you don’t have one yet. You can also take a look at Salesforce Success Plans, or reach out to your Customer Success Manager, if applicable.

What are the new changes to the support experience?

We've rolled out a new support experience on the Slack Help Center with faster self-service content, streamlined case creation and management, and an AI-powered Help Agent to get you answers faster.

You can continue to access self-service support through the Help Agent on the Slack Help Center. It answers your questions in real time and walks you through creating a case if you need one.

Any open or closed cases from before October 27 will still be viewable in the Slack Case page.

The "feedback@slack.com" email address for creating support cases has been retired, you will be able to submit and manage requests through Slack Help Center.

Where do I go for support now?

You can create and manage cases, including for high severity or work-stopping issues, through Agentforce Help Agent on either the Slack Help Center or the Salesforce Help portal. You’ll access support with your existing Slack credentials — no new account or login required. Any cases you have open today and closed cases will continue to be viewed in the existing Slack Case page.

Will I need a new Salesforce account or login to use Salesforce Help?

No. You can access support using your existing Slack credentials. No new account is needed, and a Trailblazer ID (TBID) is created automatically on first sign-in if you don’t have one yet. When you login through Slack Help Center, new menu navigation exists to easily access Salesforce Help.

What happens to my open cases and case history now that this has transitioned?

Your open cases stay where they are, and we are not closing open cases or moving them to the new system. Cases that were open prior to October 27 will continue to be worked through the existing process until they are resolved.

Open cases: Keep updating them in the Slack Help Portal or by replying to the email thread for that case. They won’t be recreated or reopened in Salesforce Help.

Keep updating them in the Slack Help Portal or by replying to the email thread for that case. They won’t be recreated or reopened in Salesforce Help. Closed cases: Case history for anything created prior to October 27 stays viewable in the Slack Help Portal.

Can I upgrade to a higher Success Plan?

As your team scales, you may need faster support response times, personalized onboarding or expert guidance. Explore the Salesforce Success plans to find the right fit and reach out to learn more.

Did any of my terms change as a result of moving to Success Plans?

Yes, the Salesforce Success Plans terms and conditions will apply.

Will my invoice or billing amount change because of this transition?

No. Success Plan migration won't change how much you pay for Slack. Success Plans that are already included in your Slack plan (Enterprise+, Enterprise Grid, Business+ (Order Form)) or included at no cost (Pro, Business+ (Self-Serve)) continue to be included with no new line item. If you would like to upgrade to a higher-level plan, please reach out to learn more.

I already have a Salesforce Success Plan for other Salesforce products — will it merge with my new Success Plan for Slack, or will I have two?

Your Salesforce Success Plan for Slack is specific to your Slack plan and is managed separately from Success Plans tied to other Salesforce products. You may end up with more than one Success Plan across your Salesforce and Slack products; each is scoped to its own license.

How do I tell which Slack plan I’m on?

You can find details about your Slack plan on your workspace's Billing page.

I have multiple Slack workspaces on different Slack plans — does this transition apply to all of them at once?

Yes, all eligible Slack plans transitioned to Salesforce Success Plans on October 27, 2026. The transition applied at the Slack plan level: if your organization has multiple Slack workspaces on different Slack plans, each one transitioned according to its own current plan, and you received a separate communication for each affected Slack workspace or org. As a reminder, this change does not apply to tenants where customers have elected to maintain their support in a FedRAMP environment or customers who have purchased GovSlack.

How do I find my Salesforce Success Plan for Slack?

From the Slack Help Center select Support in the top-right corner, then click Success Plans. From the Salesforce Help Portal, click My Success Plan.

I have multiple Slack tenants, how do I access all of them?

Customers with multiple tenants can switch between them directly from their Success Plan page in Salesforce:

From the My Success Plan banner, click Select An Org in the top-right corner. In the Select an Org window, search or browse the list of orgs associated with your account. Choose the org you want to switch to and click Select Org. The org selected will become the default org the next time you log in. To see the full list of orgs, click Manage All Orgs.

Who is the Primary Designated Contact for my Salesforce Success Plan for Slack?

As part of the migration to Salesforce Success Plans for Slack, we automatically assigned the Primary Designated Contact permission to the Primary Owner and Owner roles in Slack.

What's changing about how product bugs are reported and followed?

We’ve made it easier to track product bugs and stay informed with the Known Issues page. To get started, visit the Known Issues page, sign in with your Trailblazer ID, then search for your issue. Once you've found your issue, select Report to let us know it's affecting you or your business. If your issue isn’t already logged, contact the Slack Help Center to let us know what’s happening. If you had previously reported an issue with Slack, we'll still get in touch with you directly when we have an update.

Note: For more details on plans and pricing, visit the Slack pricing page or contact our Sales team.