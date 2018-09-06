15 things to know about Slack’s 2018 Frontiers conference

shared some of our research team’s findings on what people need to work together effectively, and how Slack can meet these needs, because “we fundamentally believe that the biggest source of potential upside in any organization is its people.” She talked about how a huge variety of organizations are using Slack to collaborate better and build culture, from Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton’s office, to REI, to

April also announced an important upcoming new feature: Enterprise Key Management (EKM), which will enable Slack administrators to control encryption keys and “provides all of the security of an on-premise solution, with all the benefits of a cloud tool.”

Our Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Success

, along with Solutions Engineers

,

, and

, took us through some of the incredible work of our customers including 21st Century Fox, WeWork, and the Chan Zuckerberg BioHub. We learned how

FOX Sports used Slack

to bring 2.6 billion minutes of streamed content from the FIFA World Cup™ to a global audience, and how 21st Century Fox CIO

sees Slack as “

part of a movement for how we’re going to work in the future.

” WeWork

SVP, Corporate Technology

explained that “

When I got to WeWork, this boulder of innovation and change was rolling downhill, and my job was to make sure it didn’t kill anyone, but not slow it down. Success means catching the boulder and riding it, and with Slack, we caught it, and we rode it.”