How Tech, Media, and Telecom Companies Get the Most Out of Agentforce with Slack

Slack is where humans and agents work together to maximize productivity in the era of agent-enabled work

60 min

    Discover how tech, media, and telecom leaders are bringing agents to work in Slack, the conversational interface that supercharges productivity for every line of business.

    This webinar will provide you with actionable strategies and best practices to succeed in this new world of work. Hear how real customers are driving real value by bringing their people, workflows, apps, customer data, and agents into a single work operating system.

    Featured speakers:

    Bill DwoinenRVP, Sales, Slack
    Anna Grace DonovanEnterprise Account Specialist, Slack
    Yevin LeeSpecialist SE, Slack

