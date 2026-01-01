How Tech, Media, and Telecom Companies Get the Most Out of Agentforce with Slack

Discover how tech, media, and telecom leaders are bringing agents to work in Slack, the conversational interface that supercharges productivity for every line of business.
This webinar will provide you with actionable strategies and best practices to succeed in this new world of work. Hear how real customers are driving real value by bringing their people, workflows, apps, customer data, and agents into a single work operating system.
注目のスピーカー :
SlackRVP, SalesBill Dwoinen
SlackEnterprise Account SpecialistAnna Grace Donovan
SlackSpecialist SEYevin Lee
