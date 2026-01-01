Webinar

Insights for IT Leaders: Unlocking AI-Driven Productivity

Discover key strategies and insights to empower CIOs and IT Leaders in navigating the evolving landscape of digital business

30 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Business decision makers
  • Everyone
  • Technology professionals

In a recent CIO.com webcast, Nick South, a core member of Boston Consulting Group’s Global People and Organisation Practice, and Becca Krass, Senior Director of Product Marketing with Slack at Salesforce, engaged in a conversation with Vik Iyer from CIO.com. They explored how productivity is poised for an AI-driven transformation amidst uncertainty and evolving market dynamics.

According to Slack’s State of Work study, while half of UK desk workers anticipate AI’s potential to enhance productivity, only 21% of UK companies are actively investing in productivity-driving technologies. What steps should CIOs take to leverage this transformative potential? Join us to glean insights and actionable tips from the discussion.

