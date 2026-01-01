Webinar

Growth with Structure: The Success Story of On

Slack to Innovate – How On AG scales with structure and collaborates efficiently using Slack.

    How can a company expand across 50+ countries and still remain agile, creative, and well-organized?

    In “Slack to Innovate”, Omid Habibi from On AG shares how the company scales with structure — and how Slack supports that journey.

    What started as a small start-up has grown into a global brand, trusted by over 7 million sports enthusiasts worldwide. In Q1 2025 alone, On reported impressive results: net sales reached CHF 726.6 million, reflecting 43% year-over-year growth.

    Featured speakers:

    Omid HabibiWorkspace Lead, On AG
    Pauline RigaudySlack Account Executive, Salesforce

