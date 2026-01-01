In Slack, conversations happen in channels and direct messages (DMs). Channels are spaces where you can work with your co-workers on specific topics. DMs work well for one-off conversations that don't require an entire channel to weigh in.
Channels
DMs
Conversations in channels are transparent and accessible to people in your company. If you want to stay up to date with a specific team, you can find and join their channel and scroll through the Messages tab to see past messages. DMs are for smaller conversations outside of channels, like if you wanted to ask a teammate to reschedule a 1:1 meeting.
Did you know? You can also work with people outside of your company in channels and DMs. To learn more, visit our guide to Slack Connect.
Start a conversation
Start a conversation with the right people by sending a message or starting a huddle in a channel or a DM.
Send a message
Start a huddle
Say that you have a question about a project. Send a message to the dedicated project channel to get an answer from the right people. If your question is only for a specific teammate, you can send them a DM.
Try it: Open a channel and click the message field to type a message. Press Enter or click the paper plane icon to add your message to the conversation.
Sometimes it’s easier to talk things through, whether you’re brainstorming or just catching up. Open a channel or DM and click the headphones icon in the conversation header to start a huddle. You can even share your screen.