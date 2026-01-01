If you’d like to try one of our paid Slack subscriptions, you might be interested in a free trial of either the Pro or Business+ subscription.



Request a trial

If you’re a workspace owner or admin, contact us from the email address that you used to sign up for your workspace. Please make sure to include your workspace URL in your request. You won’t need to add a credit card to start your trial, and you won’t be charged unless you choose to upgrade.



Cancel your trial

Your trial will be automatically cancelled on the trial’s end date, but workspace owners and admins can end a trial at any time from the Billing page.



What to expect when your trial ends

At the end of your trial, your workspace will automatically revert back to the free subscription if you choose not to upgrade. Applicable usage limits will be reapplied to your workspace and you’ll lose access to paid features.

If you’d like to continue using paid Slack features, you can upgrade your free workspace to a paid subscription.

Warning: If you adjust retention settings during your trial, any deleted messages or files will be permanently removed from your workspace.



FAQ

How do I know when my trial will end?

From your desktop, click on your workspace name at the top left. You’ll see your trial’s end date below your workspace name and URL in the menu.

I decided to upgrade but there's still time left on my trial – when will I get a receipt?

If you decide to upgrade while your trial is still in progress, you won't be charged until the trial ends. A receipt for your purchase will be issued at the end of your trial, once you've been charged.



How can I upgrade to the Business+ subscription while on a trial?

You can upgrade to the Business+ subscription at any time during your trial by visiting the Subscriptions page and selecting Upgrade below Business+. By default, the upgrade will take effect once your trial ends, but you can upgrade to this subscription immediately from the Billing page after checkout, if you’d like.

What happens if I’ve upgraded, but would like to downgrade back to the free subscription?

If you change your mind before the trial ends, you can downgrade your paid subscription. If you downgrade after the trial has ended, our terms of service apply: you can cancel at any time and no further payments will be taken, but we will not refund payments that have already been made.



Are there any paid features that I won't be able to use during my trial?

You won’t be able to create external links to share files outside of Slack unless you upgrade to a paid subscription. Workspaces on trials of the Business+ subscription aren’t eligible to apply to export all channels and conversations.



Can I get a trial extension?

In some circumstances, we can grant extensions. Please contact us with details about why it would be helpful to have an extension and our team will review your request.



Can I defer my trial to a later date?

We’re unable to defer trials. However, if your trial ends and you’d like another chance to try our paid features, contact us and let us know which features you’d like to try.



How did we end up on a trial if no one on our team requested it?

We'll occasionally provide trials to customers who we believe might benefit from using our paid features. These free trials are applied to a workspace automatically.



Can I prevent my workspace from being eligible for a trial?

If you're a workspace owner or admin, you can manage your workspace’s trial eligibility by ticking or unticking the box next to Allow free trials to start automatically from the Settings tab of your workspace’s Billing page.