You can choose a display name to show when your colleagues mention you in Slack. If you don't fill in the display name field in your Slack profile, you'll see your full name when people mention you.

Full name You must include a full name in your profile. Unless you've updated your profile, we use the full name that you gave us when you created your account. Display name Display names are optional and can contain spaces, non-English characters and capitalisation. Display names are optional and can contain spaces, non-English characters and capitalisation.

Set your display name

Desktop Mobile From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Profile. This will open your profile on the right side of your screen. Click Edit profile. Below the Display name field, enter your preferred display name. Click Save changes. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap View profile. Tap Edit profile. Tap the Display name field and enter your preferred display name. Tap Save in the top right.

Note: If single sign-on is enabled for your workspace, your ability to edit your personal information, including display names and email addresses, may be restricted.



Reserved names

There are several words that we reserve to avoid confusion in Slack, and can't be used in full names or display names: