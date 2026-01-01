Messages in Slack can include animated GIFs that add a fun, visual element to your conversations. When you allow GIFs in Slack, members will be able to search for and select GIFs when composing a message.

Note: Disabling GIFs in Slack will remove the GIF picker from the message field, but won't prevent members from uploading GIFs found elsewhere.



Enable or disable GIFs

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Attach a GIF, click Expand. Tick or untick the box next to Enable the GIF picker, then click Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organisation Settings from the menu. From the left sidebar, select Settings, then click Organisation settings. Next to Attach a GIF, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Enable the GIF picker, then click Save.

Note: GIF functionality is powered by Giphy, and additional terms apply.