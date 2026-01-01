Ways to use a List

Browse the guides or watch the short videos below to make the most of List features and functionality. Each guide and video starts from a template, and shows you how to customise it to get to work faster.

Tip: For detailed instructions on creating and working with Lists, visit Use Lists in Slack.



FAQ

Can I replace my existing work and project management software with Slack Lists?

Slack Lists help to save time switching between apps and tools. We hope that you’ll find Lists helpful for organising work and collaborating as a team, but more dedicated project tracking software might be necessary for more complex projects that require reporting or analytics.

Can I use Lists on mobile?

Yes! You can create and update Lists on your iOS and Android devices.

Who can see my Lists?

By default, Lists you create are private and can only be accessed by you, but you can share a List to allow others to see or edit it. When you share an item from a List in a channel or direct message (DM), the recipients are granted edit access to the List. If you link to a List from a canvas, permissions are not synced with the canvas permissions, so you can control who has access to the List separately.

Will people be notified when I assign them to an item or mention them in a thread?

Only if they have access to the List. If the List has not been shared with them nor in a public channel, the user will not be notified.

How does data retention work with Lists?

Lists and canvases share a data retention policy. If you already have a retention policy set for canvases, Lists will follow the same policy.