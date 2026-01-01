When member accounts are deactivated, some apps that they’ve installed (whether third-party or custom) will be automatically deactivated. Certain apps and some custom integration features – such as bot users, slash commands and incoming webhooks – will remain active, but apps that require member-specific permissions may be fully deactivated.

Tip: When member accounts are deactivated, API tokens are revoked as well. Any user-specific permissions granted by a member will no longer be available.

Reactivate apps and integrations

Workspace owners (and other members with permission to manage apps) can reactivate deactivated apps:

Open the list of deactivated apps and integrations. Find the uninstalled app/integration in the list, and click View. For deactivated apps, select Install and configure the app to restore service. For deactivated integrations, click Enable.

Note: If all collaborators on an internal app are deactivated, the app may also be deactivated. An org owner or workspace owner will need to add internal app collaborators to reactivate it.

Tip: When bot integrations are reactivated, their corresponding tokens are automatically regenerated. Once reactivated, you’ll need to update any code that references the old bot token.



Preserved apps built by Slack

We preserve the following apps regardless of the installing member's account status to ensure the best experience for your organisation. We plan to add more apps to this list over time, so make sure to check back periodically for new additions.

Airbrake

Bitbucket Cloud

CircleCI

Datadog

Email

Giphy

Google+ Hangouts

Jenkins CI

Jira Server Alerts (Legacy)

Logentries New Relic

Papertrail

Pingdom

RSS

Runscope

Semaphore

Skype

Statuspage

Travis CI

Visual Studio Team Services