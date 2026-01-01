Workspace administration
Want to learn more about setting up your team? Look no further!
Next Previous actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,add members,add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,Android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,automation apps,badge,payment details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customisation,customise,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy Slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery API,display name,DMs,do not disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,Dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,enterprise mobility management,executives,export,failed payments,fair billing,FAQs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,GIPHY,GitHub integration,GitHub organisation,GitHub,glossary,Google Apps,Google Calendar,Google Drive,guests,highlights,HipChat,human resources,IFTTT,import,incoming webhooks,integrations,iOS,invite,IT teams,Jira,join,keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,Linux,Mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,Microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,not-for-profit organisation,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,subscription,subscriptions,Plus subscription,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritise tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,sign-up mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,save notes and files,service level agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,Slack status,Slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,terms of service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,Twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,holiday,vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what’s important,whitelisting,Windows Phone,Windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace settings,Wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,file storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,invited members,transfer ownership,whitelist,enterprise key management,transport layer security,strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,working hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Manage deactivated members' apps and integrations When member accounts are deactivated , some apps that they’ve installed (whether third-party or custom) will be automatically deactivated. Certain apps and some custom integration features – such as bot users , slash commands and incoming webhooks – will remain active, but apps that require member-specific permissions may be fully deactivated. Tip: When member accounts are deactivated, API tokens are revoked as well. Any user-specific permissions granted by a member will no longer be available. Reactivate apps and integrations
Workspace owners (and other members with
permission to manage apps) can reactivate deactivated apps:
Open the list of
deactivated apps and integrations. Find the uninstalled app/integration in the list, and click
View. For deactivated apps, select
Install and configure the app to restore service. For deactivated integrations, click Enable. Note: If all collaborators on an internal app are deactivated, the app may also be deactivated. An org owner or workspace owner will need to add internal app collaborators to reactivate it. Tip: When bot integrations are reactivated, their corresponding tokens are automatically regenerated. Once reactivated, you’ll need to update any code that references the old bot token.
Preserved apps built by Slack We preserve the following apps regardless of the installing member's account status to ensure the best experience for your organisation. We plan to add more apps to this list over time, so make sure to check back periodically for new additions.
Airbrake
Bitbucket Cloud
CircleCI
Datadog
Email
Giphy
Google+ Hangouts
Jenkins CI
Jira Server Alerts (Legacy)
Logentries
New Relic
Papertrail
Pingdom
RSS
Runscope
Semaphore
Skype
Statuspage
Travis CI
Visual Studio Team Services
Who can use this feature? Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.