When a member of your organization develops an internal app for your workspace, they can add collaborators to help manage the app’s settings and its Slack Marketplace listings. If an app is impacted after the original member who installed the app is deactivated, you can add a collaborator to re-install the app and make sure it keeps working.

What to expect

Existing collaborators can add additional collaborators from the list of apps they manage.

When all an internal app's collaborators are deactivated, owners (or other members with permission to manage apps) will need to add themselves as a collaborator to reinstall it.

On Business+ plans, you can only add yourself as a collaborator to an internal app if a request to export data from all channels and conversations has been approved for your workspace.

Note: App collaborators can manage an app’s settings in Slack, but access to underlying app code needs to be granted through the hosting platform.

Add yourself as a collaborator

Business+ plan Enterprise plans Workspace Owners and members with permission to manage apps can add themselves as collaborators to internal apps: From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps & workflows from the menu. Click Internal Apps in the left column. Locate the app you’d like to add a collaborator to in the list. To view current collaborators, click the number in the Collaborators column. Click the three dots icon next to the app name, select Add myself as a collaborator, then click Add myself. Org level Org Owners and members with permission to manage apps can add themselves as collaborators to internal apps at the org level: From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Integrations in the sidebar, then select Installed apps. Click the three dots icon next to an app, select Add myself as a collaborator, then click Add myself. The app will now appear in the list of apps you manage. To add additional collaborators and/or reinstall the app, select the app then choose Collaborators or Install App. Workspace level Workspace Owners and members with permission to manage apps can add themselves as collaborators to internal apps at the workspace level: From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Workspace settings. (If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu.). Below Account in the left sidebar, select Integrations. If you don’t see the left sidebar, choose Menu in the top-left corner to find it. Select Internal Apps in the sidebar, then locate the app you’d like to add a collaborator to in the list. To view current collaborators, click the number in the Collaborators column. Click the three dots icon next to the app name, select Add myself as a collaborator, then click Add myself. The app will now appear in the list of apps you manage. To add additional collaborators and/or reinstall the app, select the app then choose Collaborators or Install App.

Tip: To keep your workspace secure, make sure to be selective with who you add as an app collaborator.

Reinstall the app

Once you've added yourself as a collaborator, the app will appear in the list of apps you manage. Read on to learn how to reinstall the app.

From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings, then click Manage apps to open the Slack Marketplace. Click Build in the top right corner to access the list of apps you manage. Select the app you’d like to reinstall from the list, then click Install to Workspace. Click Allow to complete the installation.

Note: App collaborators are not granted access to underlying app code or hosting platforms.