Transparency is important to us, especially when it comes to how we communicate Slack’s service availability and uptime. That’s why we keep Slack status and our issue history accessible to everyone.



During an issue

For issues that affect our customers, you'll find the most up-to-date information on Slack Status . Here are some other ways to stay informed:

Subscribe to email updates

Visit slack-status.com and select Subscribe to updates to receive email notifications whenever Slack creates or updates an incident..

slack-status.com Subscribe to our Slack status RSS feed

Using your preferred subscription tool, subscribe to Slack status updates via Atom feed or RSS feed . You can even set your RSS reader to regularly check for updates so that you’re immediately notified of anything new.

Set up a third-party monitoring system

Visit Slack API for information about building a custom tool that sends updates when Slack services are affected.



After an issue

After we’ve resolved an issue, we’ll publish an issue summary on Slack Status within 24 hours. The issue summary will include more specific details about what occurred and how our customers were impacted.