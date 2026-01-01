Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions

Enterprise subscriptions

Organisation level:

Org owners and admins can set an organisation policy with display name guidelines for all workspaces in their org:

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left column. Select Organisation policies. Click Display name guidelines, then Add policy. Select Customised guidelines and enter your instructions for members. Click Save policy. Then, click Create policy to confirm.



Workspace level

Workspace owners can set display name guidelines for their workspace(s):