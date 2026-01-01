Members can use display names to have coworkers @mention them in Slack by their first names or nicknames. As an owner of a workspace or Enterprise organization, you can add guidelines for members to follow when setting their display names.
Set custom display name guidelines
Free, Pro, and Business+ plans
Enterprise plans
From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
Select Workspace settings from the menu.
Next to Display Name Guidelines, click Expand.
Select Custom Guidelines and enter your instructions for members.
Click Save.
Organization level
Org Owners and Admins can set an organization policy with display name guidelines for all workspaces in their org:
From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings.
Click Settings in the left column.
Select Organization Policies.
Click Display name guidelines, then Add policy.
Select Custom Guidelines and enter your instructions for members.
Click Save Policy. Then, click Create Policy to confirm.
Workspace level
Workspace Owners can set display name guidelines for their workspace(s):
From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu.
Next to Display Name Guidelines, click Expand.
Select Custom Guidelines and enter your instructions for members.