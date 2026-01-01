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Organization level

Org Owners and Admins can set an organization policy with display name guidelines for all workspaces in their org:

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Settings in the left column. Select Organization Policies. Click Display name guidelines, then Add policy. Select Custom Guidelines and enter your instructions for members. Click Save Policy. Then, click Create Policy to confirm.



Workspace level

Workspace Owners can set display name guidelines for their workspace(s):