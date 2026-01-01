Workspace owners and admins (Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions) and org owners and admins (Enterprise subscriptions) can automatically connect all of their members' Slack accounts with Google Calendar, Google Drive, Outlook Calendar or OneDrive and SharePoint app.

What to expect

Any owner or admin can start the domain-wide authentication process in Slack.

To authorise Slack access from Google Workspace or Office 365, you’ll need help from a Google Workspace Super Admin or Office 365 administrator . For OneDrive and SharePoint, you’ll need to be an owner or admin in Slack and an Office 365 administrator.

Once a domain is verified, the Slack accounts for all members with an email address on that domain will automatically connect to an app. If they aren't already using the app, they'll receive a series of onboarding messages to help them get started.

Members will not be able to disconnect their Google or Office 365 accounts when domain-wide authentication is enabled.

Note: When you authenticate a domain for a calendar app, connected members will be automatically subscribed to event reminder notifications. Members can disable these and set other notification preferences from the app’s settings.



Step 1: Install a calendar or file app to your workspace

Use the steps in the articles listed below to install a calendar or file app to your workspace:

If your preferred app is already installed, move on to Step 2.



Step 2: Add a domain

From Slack, add your organisation’s domain to begin the domain-wide authentication process. If your members have email addresses on more than one domain, repeat the steps below for each domain that you’d like to add.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Integrations in the sidebar, then select Google Workspace & Office 365. Select the Google Workspace or Office 365 tab at the top of the page. Click Connect your team next to an installed app. Enter your company's domain, then click Continue. Click the button to verify with Google or Microsoft, then proceed to Step 3. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Integrations in the sidebar, then select Google Workspace & Office 365. Select the Google Workspace or Office 365 tab at the top of the page. Click Connect your team next to an installed app. Enter your company's domain, then click Continue. Click the button to verify with Google or Microsoft, then proceed to Step 3.

Note: Your members’ Slack email addresses must match their Azure UPNs to connect to Outlook Calendar or OneDrive. Please consider this before enabling domain-wide authentication for those apps.



Step 3: Verify your domain and grant Slack access

After adding your domain, you'll need to grant Slack access to your members' accounts from Google Workspace or Office 365.

Google Calendar Google Drive Outlook OneDrive Coordinate with a Google Workspace super admin to complete the setup steps in the Google Workspace Marketplace. From the Google page that opened in Step 2, sign in to your Google Workspace super admin account on the domain that you'd like to authenticate. If you're not a Google Workspace super admin, copy the URL and share it with someone who is. Then ask them to follow the remaining steps below. Click Admin install. Review the details, then click Continue. Tick the box to accept Google's Terms of Service, then click Finish. Click on Done. Return to Slack and click Continue. When prompted, sign in to your Google Workspace super admin account on the domain you'd like to authenticate. Follow the prompts to allow access to Google, then return to Slack and click Continue. Enter a valid email address on the domain, then click Verify. Click Done. Coordinate with a Google Workspace super admin to complete the setup steps in the Google Workspace Marketplace. From the Google page that opened in Step 2, sign in to your Google super admin account on the domain that you'd like to authenticate. If you're not a Google Workspace super admin, copy the URL and share it with someone who is. Then ask them to follow the remaining steps below. Click Admin install. Review the details, then click Continue. Tick the box to accept Google's Terms of Service, then click Finish. Click on Done. Return to Slack and click Continue. When prompted, sign in to your Google Workspace super admin account on the domain you'd like to authenticate. Follow the prompts to allow access to Google, then return to Slack and click Continue. Enter a valid email address on the domain, then click Verify. Click Done. Coordinate with an Office 365 admin to complete the setup steps in Office 365. From the new Microsoft page that opened in Step 2, sign in to your Office 365 administrator account on the domain that you'd like to authenticate. If you're not an Office 365 administrator, copy the URL and share it with someone who is. Then ask them to follow the remaining steps below. Click Accept to grant Slack access to your members' Outlook Calendar accounts. Tick the box to accept Microsoft's Terms of Service, then click Accept. Return to Slack and click Continue. Enter a valid email address on the domain, then click Verify. When prompted, sign in to your Office 365 administrator account on the domain that you’d like to authenticate. Click Done. Coordinate with an Office 365 admin to complete the setup steps in Office 365. From the Microsoft page that opened in Step 2, sign in to your Office 365 administrator account on the domain that you'd like to authenticate. If you're not an Office 365 administrator, copy the URL and share it with someone who is. Then, ask them to follow the remaining steps below. Click Accept to grant Slack access to your members' OneDrive and SharePoint accounts. Tick the box to accept Microsoft's Terms of Service, then click Accept. Return to Slack and click Continue. Enter a valid email address on the domain, then click Verify. When prompted, sign in to your Office 365 administrator account on the domain that you’d like to authenticate. Click Done. Note: If you’d like to verify more than one domain, a Slack owner or admin who is also an Office 365 administrator with an email address on the domain will need to follow the steps above.



Manage domains

Note: Any owner or admin can manage domains. Owners and admins who added a domain will not be notified if it's removed.

If you no longer want members with email addresses on a certain domain to use a calendar or file app in Slack, or need to remove a domain that you’re not using any more, follow the steps below:

Google Calendar Google Drive Outlook OneDrive Open the Google Workspace & Office 365 dashboard in Slack. From the Google Workspace tab, click the three dots icon next to Google Calendar. Click Manage connected domains. Click Disconnect next to the domain that you'd like to remove. Open the Google Workspace & Office 365 dashboard in Slack. From the Google Workspace tab, click the three dots icon next to Google Drive. Click Manage connected domains. Click Disconnect next to the domain that you'd like to remove. Open the Google Workspace & Office 365 dashboard in Slack. From the Office 365 tab, click the three dots icon next to Outlook Calendar. Click Manage connected domains. Click Disconnect next to the domain that you'd like to remove. Open the Google Workspace & Office 365 dashboard in Slack. From the Office 365 tab, click the three dots icon next to Outlook OneDrive and SharePoint. Click Manage connected domains. Click Disconnect next to the domain that you'd like to remove.

Tip: To uninstall a calendar or file app from Slack, follow the steps in Remove apps and customised integrations from your workspace.