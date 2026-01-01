Slack Connect makes it possible to work alongside people from other companies in the same Slack channel. If you’ve been invited to join another organisation’s channel, learn how to accept an invitation.

Note: Owners and admins can restrict who can accept invitations. If you’re unable to accept one, find an owner or admin and ask for help.

View and accept an invitation

If multiple people from your organisation have received an invitation for the same channel, only one person needs to accept it. If your workspace isn’t using a paid Slack subscription, you may see the option to upgrade your workspace or start a free trial.

Desktop iOS Android From Home, click Directories Click External. Review the invitation details to see who invited you and any other organisations that may also be working in the channel. When you’re ready, click on Accept. Review the channel settings, then click Accept and join channel. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Invitations to connect. Review the invitation details. If the sender included a message, tap View message to read it. When you’re ready, tap Accept. Choose the workspace that you’d like the channel to be part of, then review the channel settings. Tap Confirm to finish. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Slack Connect invitations. Review the invitation details. If the sender included a message, tap View message to read it. When you’re ready, tap Accept. Choose the workspace that you’d like the channel to be part of, then review the channel settings. Tap Confirm to finish.

Note: If you don't see Directories, look for the External connections tab in the sidebar instead. You may need to click More to find it.

Note: Your admins may need to approve Slack Connect channel invitations you accept.