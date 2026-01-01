Sending email to Slack can help keep all of your work communication in one place. On the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions, owners and admins can enable or disable incoming emails for their workspace or Enterprise organisation. On any paid subscription, owners and admins can manage which members have permission to create email addresses to send emails to Slack.



Manage incoming emails

Owners and admins on the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions can decide whether incoming emails are allowed in their workspace or org.

Business+ subscription Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Settings. Next to Incoming emails, click Expand. Tick or untick the box next to Enable incoming emails. Click on Save. Org level Org owners and admins can set an org policy to determine whether incoming emails are allowed in all workspaces in their org. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings, then select Organisation policies. Next to Incoming emails, click Add policy. Tick or untick the box next to Enable incoming emails. Click Save policy, then click Create Policy to confirm. Workspace level If an org policy hasn’t been set, Workspace owners and admins can decide whether incoming emails are allowed in their workspace. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Workspace settings. Next to Incoming emails, click Expand. Tick or untick the box next to Enable incoming emails. Click on Save.

Note: If incoming emails are disabled, members can still use the Email app to send emails to Slack. To prevent this, workspace owners can restrict the email app or remove it from a workspace.

Note: Owners and admins on the Pro subscription cannot manage incoming emails for their workspace.



Manage incoming email permissions

By default, all members (except guests) can create email addresses to send emails to Slack channels and DMs. If they like, owners and admins can manage access to this feature.

Pro subscription Business+ subscription Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners and admins can manage who has permission to create email addresses for channels and DMs in their workspace:



From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions. From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Create channel email addresses. Click Edit permission. Choose who can create channel email addresses. If you select Any owner or admin, you can tick the box next to Also include these specific users and groups and select people or user groups from the drop-down menu. Click on Save. If incoming emails are enabled, workspace owners and admins can manage who has permission to create email addresses for channels and DMs in their workspace. Manage permissions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions. From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Create channel email addresses. Click Edit permission. Choose who can create channel email addresses. If you select Any owner or admin, you can tick the box next to Also include these specific users and groups and select people or user groups from the drop-down menu. Click on Save. Enable or disable creating email addresses for channels and DMs at the org level If incoming emails are enabled, org owners and admins can manage members’ ability to create email addresses for channels and DMs in their org. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organisation settings. Next to Channel email addresses, select Enable or Disable. Then click Enable or Disable to confirm. Note: Any email addresses that were created for channels and DMs before the feature was disabled will still be available to use. Org owners and admins can delete email addresses for any channels and DMs that they belong to. Note: Enterprise orgs that are HIPAA compliant can’t send emails to channels and DMs.

Set an org policy to manage who can create email addresses for channels and DMs If this feature is enabled, org owners and admins can set an org policy to manage who can create email addresses for channels and DMs. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organisation policies. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Email addresses for channels, click Add policy. Choose who can create email addresses for channels. If you choose Any owner or admin, you can tick the box next to Also include these specific users and select people from the drop-down menu. Click Save policy, then click Create Policy to confirm.

Manage who can create email addresses for channels and DMs at the workspace level If this feature is enabled and an org policy hasn’t been set, workspace owners and admins can decide who has permission to create email addresses for channels and DMs: From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Workspace settings. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Channel email addresses, click Expand. Choose who can create email addresses for channels. If you choose Any owner or admin, you can tick the box next to Also include these specific users and groups and select people or user groups from the menu. Click on Save.



Create an email domain allowlist

If they'd like to, workspace owners and org owners can create an email domain allowlist to ensure that only emails from certain domains are sent to Slack.

Business+ subscription Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Settings. Next to Restrict who can send emails to channels, click Expand. Tick the box next to Enable domain allowlist for channel email addresses and personal forwarding email addresses. Add your domain(s) in the text field, then click Save. Click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organisation settings. Next to Channel email addresses, select Edit. Tick the box next to Enable domain allowlist for channel email addresses and personal forwarding email addresses. Add your domain(s) in the text field, then click Save.