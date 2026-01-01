Manage notifications for specific channels and direct messages
Manage notifications for specific channels and direct messages
Notifications in Slack are designed to keep you informed, whether you’re at your desk or on the go. To get notifications about the things that you care about the most, you can set notification preferences for specific channels and direct messages (DMs) with three or more people.
Configure conversation-specific notifications
You can choose to be notified about all new posts or just mentions in channels and group DMs. To turn off notifications for a conversation entirely, you can mute it.
Desktop
Mobile
Open a channel or group DM.
Click the Notifications icon at the top of the conversation and select All new posts or Just mentions.
From a channel or group DM, tap the conversation name.
Tap Settings & details.
Tap Notifications.
Choose your preference for the conversation.
Set additional conversation-specific notification preferences
If you’d like, you can choose from the following options to further customise notifications for certain channels or DMs:
Desktop notifications See a banner on your desktop when you get a notification.
Mobile notifications See a banner on your mobile device when you get a notification.
Get different notifications on mobile Choose a different notification option for mobile.
Badge every unread message Show a badge in your sidebar for every new message.
Follow every thread Get notified about every new thread and any replies.
Desktop
Mobile
Open a channel or group DM.
Click the Notifications icon at the top of the conversation and select Advanced options.
Click the toggle next to the settings that you'd like to change.
From a channel or group DM, tap the conversation name.
Tap Settings & details.
Tap Notifications.
Tap the toggle next to the settings that you'd like to change.
Review conversation-specific notifications
You can view a list of channels and group DMs with conversation-specific notification settings (including muted conversations) from your preferences.
Desktop
Mobile
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
Select Preferences, then click Notifications.
Scroll down to Exceptions to the defaults.
Click the megaphone, mention or mute icon to adjust the notification settings for a conversation, or click the close icon to reset notifications back to the default setting.
Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen, then tap Notifications.
Below Exceptions to the defaults, tap Channels or Direct messages.