Notifications in Slack are designed to keep you informed whether you're at your desk or on the go. To get notifications about the things you care about most, you can set notification preferences for specific channels and direct messages (DMs) with three or more people.



Configure conversation-specific notifications

You can choose to be notified about all new posts or just mentions in channels and group DMs. To turn off notifications for a conversation entirely, you can mute it.

Desktop Mobile Open a channel or group DM. Click the Notifications icon at the top of the conversation and select All new posts or Just mentions. From a channel or group DM, tap the conversation name. Tap Settings & Details. Tap Notifications. Choose your preference for the conversation.

Set additional conversation-specific notification preferences

If you’d like, you can choose from the following options to further customize notifications for certain channels or DMs:

Desktop notifications

See a banner on your desktop when you get a notification.

See a banner on your desktop when you get a notification. Mobile notifications

See a banner on your mobile device when you get a notification.

See a banner on your mobile device when you get a notification. Get different notifications on mobile

Choose a different notification option for mobile.

Choose a different notification option for mobile. Badge every unread message

Show a badge in your sidebar for every new message.

Show a badge in your sidebar for every new message. Follow every thread

Get notified about every new thread and any replies.

Desktop Mobile Open a channel or group DM. Click the Notifications icon at the top of the conversation and select Advanced options. Click the toggle next to the settings you'd like to change. From a channel or group DM, tap the conversation name. Tap Settings & Details. Tap Notifications. Tap the toggle next to the settings you'd like to change.



Review conversation-specific notifications

You can view a list of channels and group DMs with conversation-specific notification settings (including muted conversations) from your preferences.