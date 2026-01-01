The AI business revolution: A U.K. perspective

Delve into how U.K. workers are responding to the rise of AI and ways they’re using it to drive meaningful impact in their roles.

U.K. businesses are facing a critical challenge: Over a third of workers’ time is spent on low-value tasks, driving a burnout rate of 64%, the second-highest in Europe. 

On the other hand, 85% of British desk workers who use AI tools say it’s already improving their productivity, highlighting a key opportunity to not only boost efficiency but morale too. 

Download this report to learn how your business can:

  • Gauge employee sentiment about AI in the UK compared to European peers.
  • Identify key every-day use cases for AI; like AI powered search and conversation summarisation. 
  • Leverage Slack AI as your AI powered work operating system.

