The AI business revolution: A U.K. perspective

Delve into how U.K. workers are responding to the rise of AI and ways they’re using it to drive meaningful impact in their roles.

U.K. businesses are facing a critical challenge: Over a third of workers’ time is spent on low-value tasks, driving a burnout rate of 64%, the second-highest in Europe.

On the other hand, 85% of British desk workers who use AI tools say it’s already improving their productivity, highlighting a key opportunity to not only boost efficiency but morale too.

Download this report to learn how your business can: