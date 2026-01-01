The essential guide to internal communications

This guide is the go-to resource for Internal Communications (IC) leaders looking to elevate their communication strategies and drive organisational success. In this guide, we’ll share how Slack, the sophisticated work operating system, can revolutionise your internal communcations. With features like channels for organised team communication, Slack Connect for external collaboration, and messaging for seamless interaction, Slack helps companies boosts engagement, streamlines processes, and strengthens organisational culture.

Learn about the critical benefits of effective internal communication—improved information flow, enhanced collaboration, and increased employee engagement—all essential for supporting remote and hybrid work models. The guide also tackles the unique challenges internal communication leaders face, providing practical solutions to engage a diverse workforce and maintain open communication lines. Hear from Internal Communications leaders from Simployer, Salesforce and Trivago, who share how Slack has transformed their communication practices.

Three key takeaways from the guide are: