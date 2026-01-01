How Salesforce Teams Are Using Slack to Boost Productivity
Salesforce teams accelerate their work when they use Slack as their operating system for work.
Sales teams at Salesforce reach new selling heights with Slack.
Sales teams at Salesforce share how they sell efficiently as a team, spend more time with customers, and enhance their sales outlook with Slack.
Salesforce Sales Teams Win More with Slack
With Slack, Salesforce leaders and reps are exceeding expectations and scaling success as one sales team.
Salesforce Sales Leaders Use Slack to Build Trust and Drive Efficiency
Enterprise companies can create deeper customer connections by using AI and automation in Slack.
3 Ways Sales Reps Can Use Slack to Build Better Relationships
Learn how your team can use Slack to amplify productivity, freeing up time to nurture relationships.Watch now
Salesforce IT teams use Slack to accelerate efficiency and delivery.
Discover how Salesforce teams streamline IT operations and maximize their tech stack’s value by building with Slack and automating processes.
How IT Teams at Salesforce Scale Delivery with Slack
Learn how enterprise IT teams can streamline and automate work with Slack to deliver projects faster.
The Surprising Tool That’s Transforming IT at Salesforce
Discover how Slack clips help teams save time and increase engagement companywide.
How IT Leaders and Teams Can Power Productivity with Slack
Salesforce’s business and IT teams are using Slack to innovate, solve problems faster, and do their best work.Watch now
Salesforce service agents collaborate and share knowledge faster with Slack.
Salesforce teams use Slack to deliver stellar customer service with smart automation, case swarming and more.
The Salesforce Way to Deliver Expert Customer Service with Slack
Service teams at Salesforce offer superb customer service in less time with swarming, automation and more.
Salesforce Customer Service Teams Exceed Expectations with Slack
Slack energizes enterprise service agents with faster collaboration, knowledge sharing and more.
3 Ways Customer Service Teams Can Solve Problems Faster with Swarming
Explore how to implement case swarming and automations to empower agents and streamline support.Watch now
Salesforce relies on Slack to amplify marketing team productivity.
Slack helps marketers get campaigns to market faster and effectively meet customer expectations.
Salesforce Marketing Teams Use Slack Automations to Simplify Processes
Channels and workflows help marketers foster creativity, drive alignment, and deliver top-performing campaigns and events.
Salesforce Marketing Teams Use Automation to Fuel Productivity
Workflows help marketers get their campaigns to market faster.
3 Ways to Streamline Marketing Operations with Slack
Slack revolutionizes the way Salesforce’s marketing teams work together so they can focus on high-impact work.Watch now
Salesforce HR and finance teams are saving time with Slack.
Slack has become the work platform Salesforce teams rely on to work smarter.
Three Ways Slack Helps Enterprise Finance Teams Be More Productive
Salesforce finance teams use Slack to speed up reporting, for approvals, and to work with external partners.
Why Slack Is the AI-powered Platform for Work for Salesforce HR Teams
Four ways Salesforce teams use Slack to shorten time-to-hire, boost employee productivity, and improve retention.