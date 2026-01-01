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COLLECTION

How Salesforce Teams Are Using Slack to Boost Productivity

Salesforce teams accelerate their work when they use Slack as their operating system for work.

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Win More Deals as a Team

Sales teams at Salesforce reach new selling heights with Slack.

Sales teams at Salesforce share how they sell efficiently as a team, spend more time with customers, and enhance their sales outlook with Slack.

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e-book

Salesforce Sales Teams Win More with Slack

With Slack, Salesforce leaders and reps are exceeding expectations and scaling success as one sales team.

Blog

Salesforce Sales Leaders Use Slack to Build Trust and Drive Efficiency

Enterprise companies can create deeper customer connections by using AI and automation in Slack.

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Salesforce+ Episode

3 Ways Sales Reps Can Use Slack to Build Better Relationships

Learn how your team can use Slack to amplify productivity, freeing up time to nurture relationships.

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Scale IT with Ease

Salesforce IT teams use Slack to accelerate efficiency and delivery.

Discover how Salesforce teams streamline IT operations and maximize their tech stack’s value by building with Slack and automating processes.

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e-book

How IT Teams at Salesforce Scale Delivery with Slack

Learn how enterprise IT teams can streamline and automate work with Slack to deliver projects faster.

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Blog

The Surprising Tool That’s Transforming IT at Salesforce

Discover how Slack clips help teams save time and increase engagement companywide.

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Salesforce+ Episode

How IT Leaders and Teams Can Power Productivity with Slack

Salesforce’s business and IT teams are using Slack to innovate, solve problems faster, and do their best work.

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Streamline customer service

Salesforce service agents collaborate and share knowledge faster with Slack.

Salesforce teams use Slack to deliver stellar customer service with smart automation, case swarming and more.

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e-book

The Salesforce Way to Deliver Expert Customer Service with Slack

Service teams at Salesforce offer superb customer service in less time with swarming, automation and more.

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Blog

Salesforce Customer Service Teams Exceed Expectations with Slack

Slack energizes enterprise service agents with faster collaboration, knowledge sharing and more.

Salesforce+ Episode

3 Ways Customer Service Teams Can Solve Problems Faster with Swarming

Explore how to implement case swarming and automations to empower agents and streamline support.

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Launch Marketing Campaigns Faster

Salesforce relies on Slack to amplify marketing team productivity.

Slack helps marketers get campaigns to market faster and effectively meet customer expectations.

Salesforce aligns marketing teams with Slack
e-book

Salesforce Marketing Teams Use Slack Automations to Simplify Processes

Channels and workflows help marketers foster creativity, drive alignment, and deliver top-performing campaigns and events.

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Blog

Salesforce Marketing Teams Use Automation to Fuel Productivity

Workflows help marketers get their campaigns to market faster.

Salesforce Corporate Marketing Senior Director Vikram Mediratta
Salesforce+ Episode

3 Ways to Streamline Marketing Operations with Slack

Slack revolutionizes the way Salesforce’s marketing teams work together so they can focus on high-impact work.

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Revolutionize Operations at Scale

Salesforce HR and finance teams are saving time with Slack.

Slack has become the work platform Salesforce teams rely on to work smarter.

Blog

Three Ways Slack Helps Enterprise Finance Teams Be More Productive

Salesforce finance teams use Slack to speed up reporting, for approvals, and to work with external partners.

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Blog

Why Slack Is the AI-powered Platform for Work for Salesforce HR Teams

Four ways Salesforce teams use Slack to shorten time-to-hire, boost employee productivity, and improve retention.

See what you can accomplish with Slack

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