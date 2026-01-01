Become a Slack Certified Administrator

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“Slack’s administration course gave me the know-how and confidence to begin running Slack at an enterprise level.”
“I would absolutely recommend the course, because there’s no better place to learn from than the experts themselves.”
“While I had been using Slack for years, the Slack Certified Admin program helped me hone my skills and confirm Slack best practices. With this new confidence, I’ve been able to onboard and teach other Slack admins!”
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“I found the program very valuable—to get a clear perspective of various use cases and how to handle them, to understand Slack best practices and get comprehensive guidance in tackling admin solutions and overall Slack configuration.”
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